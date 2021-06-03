CRWD earnings: Key figures from CrowdStrike Q1 results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The cybersecurity company reported Q1 revenue of $302.8 million, up 70% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.10 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.
CRWD shares rose 2.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock traded mostly sidewise since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for CrowdStrike Q1 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
Is Target a good addition to the portfolio?
The strong-performing retail giant is working very hard and beating Wall Street expectations. Target (NYSE: TGT) had to contest a lot a year ago as it was left behind by
Zoom (ZM): The rising adoption of hybrid work could be a tailwind for growth
Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) have gained 46% over the past 12 months and 10% in the past one month. The company reported strong results for the
Retail: Digital growth remains strong even as restrictions ease
Over the last two weeks, several major retailers reported their quarterly earnings results and most of them saw improvements in general conditions thanks to vaccination drives, store reopenings and stimulus