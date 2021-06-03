Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

CRWD earnings: Key figures from CrowdStrike Q1 results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The cybersecurity company reported Q1 revenue of $302.8 million, up 70% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.10 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.

CRWD shares rose 2.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock traded mostly sidewise since the beginning of this year.

CrowdStrike Q1 2022 earnings

Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for CrowdStrike Q1 earnings call transcript

Prior performance

