CRWD earnings: Key figures from CrowdStrike Q1 results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The cybersecurity company reported Q1 revenue of $302.8 million, up 70% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.10 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.

CRWD shares rose 2.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock traded mostly sidewise since the beginning of this year.

Prior performance