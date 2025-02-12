CSCO Earnings: A snapshot of Cisco’s Q2 2025 report

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), a leading manufacturer and distributor of data networking products, on Wednesday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025.
The San Jose-headquartered tech firm posted adjusted earnings of $0.94 per share for the January quarter, compared to $0.87 per share in the same period last year.
Unadjusted net income was $2.4 billion or $0.61 per share in Q2, vs. $2.6 billion or $0.65 per share in the comparable period of fiscal 2024. Second-quarter revenue was $14.0 billion, compared to $12.79 billion in the prior-year quarter.
“As AI becomes more pervasive, we are well positioned to help our customers scale their network infrastructure, increase their data capacity requirements, and adopt best-in-class AI security,” said Cisco’s CEO Chuck Robbins.
Prior Performance
