CSCO Earnings: All you need to know about Cisco Q2 2022 earnings results
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings results.
Revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $12.7 billion.
GAAP net income rose 17% to $3 billion and GAAP EPS increased 18% to $0.71 per share.
Adjusted EPS grew 6% to $0.84.
