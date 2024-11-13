Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
CSCO Earnings: Cisco Systems Q1 profit drops, but beats estimates
Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported a year-over-year decrease in revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2025. Earnings topped expectations.
The San Jose-headquartered tech firm posted adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share for the October quarter, compared to $1.11 per share in the same period of 2024. Earnings came in above estimates.
Unadjusted net income was $2.7 billion or $0.68 per share in Q1, compared to last year’s profit of $3.6 billion or $0.89 per share. At $13.8 billion, first-quarter revenues were down 6% year-over-year.
“Our customers are investing in critical infrastructure to prepare for AI, and with the breadth of our portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity,” said Cisco’s CEO Chuck Robbins.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Spotify (SPOT) Earnings: 3Q24 Key Numbers
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported total revenue of EUR3.98 billion for the third quarter of 2024, up 19% year-over-year. Net income attributable to owners of the parent was EUR300
Nvidia (NVDA) looks poised to deliver blowout results once again
After a blockbuster first half, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is preparing to publish data on its third-quarter financial performance next week. Since the company is expected to provide updates on
Key takeaways from Tyson Foods’ (TSN) Q4 2024 earnings report
Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) jumped over 8% on Tuesday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue and earnings beat estimates,