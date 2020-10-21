CSX Corp (CSX) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate participants:

Bill Slater — Chief Investor Relations Officer

James M. Foote — President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Boone — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Bill Slater — Chief Investor Relations Officer

Thank you, and good afternoon everyone. Joining me on today's call are Jim Foote, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Wallace, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing; Kevin Boone, Chief Financial Officer; and Jamie Boychuk, Executive Vice President of Operations.

With that, it is my pleasure to introduce, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Foote.

James M. Foote — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Bill, and thank you to everyone for joining today’s call. The last six months have truly been surreal. On last quarter’s call, we discussed the largest and most rapid sequential volume declines in CSX’s history. Now, just three months later, record sequential increases. Think about that, volume declines and increases twice as steep as the largest wins we experienced in the great recession in a span of just a few months.

Managing this historic volatility is incredibly difficult, and I am extremely proud of the dedicated men and women of CSX, as they continue to deliver against these challenges. Their hard work allowed us to efficiently absorb the record rebound in volumes, while maintaining high level of service. This level of execution requires a commitment, in coordination of the entire organization. Throughout this period, it has been inspiring to see CSX employees band together to reassess every aspect of the business and figure out where we can be even better. We are already seeing the benefits of these efforts in this quarter’s results and we’ll continue to do so in the years to come.

Now let’s go to Slide 5 for an overview of our financial results. Second quarter EPS declined a 11% to $0.96, and our operating ratio of 56.9% remained in line with last year’s record results. Maintaining these record efficiency levels, despite the combined headwinds from the pandemic, significantly weaker coal markets and approximately 250 basis points of unfavorable margin impact from lower real estate gains is truly impressive.

Moving to Slide 6. Third-quarter revenue declined a 11% and 3% lower volumes, due primarily to reduced industrial activity, as a result of the pandemic. Merchandise revenue declined 7% and 5% lower volumes with all end markets experiencing volume declines. Intermodal revenue was flat on 7% higher volumes, as growth in both domestic and international volumes from inventory restocking and a tightening truck market, were all — were mostly offset by declines in fuel surcharge revenues. Coal revenue decreased 36% and 27% lower volumes, as the coal business continues to be negatively impacted by reduced electrical demand, lower industrial production and lower global benchmark prices. Other revenue was down 12% due to lower affiliate revenue and declines in demurrage charges.

Turning to Slide 7. We cannot achieve any of our long-term goals without first operating safely. In the third quarter, we realized new quarterly record lows for both train accidents and personal injuries as well as a new quarterly record for low personal injury frequency rate. While CSX continues to lead the industry in safety metrics, we can never be satisfied if either one of our employees get injured while at work. The team is working to be even better by identifying and eliminating unsafe practices and conditions across the railroad. We continue to increase employee training and engagement with the goal of improving critical rules compliance.

Turning to Slide 8. Our safety focus is part of CSX’s broader commitment to ESG and driving positive social impact. Rail is the most sustainable mode of land transportation and we are working hard every day to further these inherent benefits and ensure CSX is the most sustainable railroad. We’ve made great strides in reducing our emissions in fuel consumption, including setting another fuel efficiency record this quarter by consuming only 0.93 gallons of fuel per 1,000 gross ton miles. And we’ve also set ambitious new long term emissions targets to continue this positive momentum.

Earlier this year, we were the first US Class 1 railroad, to have an emissions reduction target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, setting the goal of reducing emissions intensity 37% by 2030. In addition to improving our emissions profile, we are focused on helping our customers meet their own emissions reduction targets. Not only does every shipment on CSX consume 20% less fuel than it did a few years ago, but our best-in-class service product uniquely position CSX to help customers further reduce emissions by converting freight off the highway and earn to CSX without sacrificing the reliability of their supply chain.

We are honored by the recognition received today, including recently being named one of the top 20 most sustainably managed companies in the world by the Wall Street Journal, but continuously push ourselves to be even better for our employees, our customers and the communities we serve.

On Slide 9, let’s review our operating performance. Despite the challenges presented by record volume increases, the railroad continues to run at a high-level. Planned changes enacted in the second quarter drove strong productivity gains across the system. We further balanced the network and set a new quarterly record of 93 distributed power trains per day, averaging over 100 distributed power trains per day for the last two months of the quarter. Yard productivity also improved by blocking cars further upstream, reducing touches in the yards and finding new ways to be more dynamic — to more dynamically share work between yard and local trains.

Slide 10. These product — productivity gains are further highlighted, which compares current volume and asset levels against the pre-COVID levels from March 1. In total, volumes ended the third quarter above the pre-COVID levels, while asset counts were lower across the board. Looking at train starts, we are currently handling 3% more volumes with a 11% fewer starts than we required on March.

On a year-over-year basis, train starts were down 15% in the third quarter compared to a 3% lower volume. Additionally, since May, the May trough, we were growing volume twice as scale as we have increased the train starts required to serve this growth. No matter how you frame these results, the strong operating leverage highlights the durable nature of the changes made last quarter and is a testament to the team’s success and taking advantage of the challenging volume environment, the pull forward lasting efficiencies. I’m sure you might have some questions for Jamie on this later in the call.

Let’s turn to Slide 11, our hourly trip plan performance. Carload trip plan performance of 73% and intermodal of 74% slightly trailed previous quarters due primarily to the timing lag at the beginning of the quarter, when we began to step up to handle the surge in volumes. Trip plan performance improved throughout the quarter and we exited the third quarter near 80% trip plan performance level for carload and 90% level for intermodal.

I’ll now hand it over to Kevin to review the financial — review the financial results.

Kevin Boone — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Jim, and good afternoon everyone. What a year it’s been so far. Just three months ago, we were reviewing second quarter results, where we experienced record declines in customer business activity. We rapidly adapted and focused on driving efficiencies, and structural changes that would serve us well, as volumes returned. As you can see from our third quarter results, CSX was able to deliver, generating very strong operating leverage on a sequential volume increase of over 20%. As we sit here today, we are positioned for growth with a strong balance sheet and free cash flow profile.

We also made the strategic decision to continue to invest in our infrastructure at levels exceeding plan. As we leverage these efficiencies, we took advantage of slow business activity. This will position us well to absorb future volume and growth returns. As you can see in the income statement, revenue was down 11% in the quarter. And volume growth at intermodal was offset by economic headwinds and merchandise combined with weak coal demand. While merchandise and coal markets remain challenged, revenues improved sequentially each month through the quarter.

Partially offsetting the ongoing revenue headwinds, overall expense was down 11% on a 3% decline in volume. Walking down the expense line items, labor and fringe was 10% lower, reflecting significant efficiency improvements and lower volume-related costs. As Jim highlighted, we took the opportunity during this pandemic to make structural changes to the train plan, as a result crew starts were down 15% year-over-year, compared to a 3% decline in volume.

These improvements were made across the line of road, yard and local train plans. Fewer crew starts results in fewer active trains, the active locomotive count was down 14% year-over-year in the quarter. The smaller fleet combined with fewer cars online, fuel and freight and car repair efficiencies helped drive a 19% reduction in the mechanical workforce. Overtime was the key cost lever for us in the second quarter. As volumes recover, we can flex back up using overtime, where it makes sense, without adding headcount. Even with a small increase in overtime expense versus second quarter, we still reduced overtime year-over-year across all operating departments, by a total of 15%.

We were also able to maintain a significant reductions made in the second quarter through our engineering contract labor expense, in our intermodal terminal workforce, even as volumes increase sequentially. If you look, the average headcount was roughly flat versus the second quarter, as the increase in the team headcount was offset by the impact of our management restructuring, as well as the cycling of the emergency reserve boards from last quarter. MS&O expense decreased 7% in the third quarter, despite cycling some significant prior year impacts and that’s a $40 million in headwinds. These includes 65 new real estate gains, as well as non-railroad asset impairment.

Adjusting for these impacts MS&O would be down 15%. With fuel active locomotives and ongoing freight car repair efficiencies, locomotive support costs were down 24% and car material expense was 36% lower in the quarter. In addition, as volumes grow, we are absorbing it and driving efficiencies at our intermodal terminals, the cost will continue down over 25% year-over-year. We are focused on reducing cost across all areas, including optimization of utility contracts, to reflect current consumption levels, and increased use of efficient lighting, minimizing the use of external and contracted labor, where possible and leveraging technology to reduce redundancies.

These and other initiatives will continue to help control costs, as volume returns. Real estate gains were minimal in the third quarter and we continue to expect minimal sales activity in the fourth quarter. Looking beyond 2020, we continue to manage a pipeline of future properties, that we will monetize, when conditions are favorable. As, I mentioned before, I’m also excited about additional opportunities to leverage of our real estate and generate recurring revenue streams. Fuel expense was $104 million favorable, a 47% improvement year-over-year, driven by a 36% decrease in the per gallon price, lower volumes, recycling of prior-year net expense related to non-recurring state fuel tax matters and record fuel efficiency.

Ongoing fuel efficiency gains are enabled by a relentless focus on utilization of distributed power and energy management software, combined with train handling rules compliance. Looking at other expenses. Depreciation increased $10 million or 3% in the quarter. Equipment rents expense increased $3 million or 4% due to higher intermodal related equipment cost and inflation.

Turning below the line, interest expense was essentially flat. Its higher net debt balances were mostly offset by a lower weighted average coupon. Income tax expense decreased $37 million or 14%, primarily resulting from lower pre-tax income. Closing out the income statement, CSX delivered operating income of $1.1 billion, reflecting a 56.9% operating ratio.

Turning to the cash side of the equation on Slide 15. On a year-to-date basis, capital investment is roughly flat. We remain committed to investments that prioritize the safety and reliability of our core track, bridge and signal infrastructure. We use this opportunity to negotiate better materials and outside service costs, utilize track time to drive efficiencies and reinvestment savings into the network to take advantage of the lower train activity levels. We have spent a lot of time evaluating our non-infrastructure related capital and made progress prioritizing high return projects, while also eliminating projects that are no longer needed long-term.

Capital allocation remains a focus. As we identify and prioritize investments that will drive high returns in the future. Through the third quarter, free cash flow before dividends was $1.9 billion down 30% versus prior year, reflecting lower operating income, but also including impacts from lower proceeds from property dispositions. Free cash flow has continued to be a key focus for this team. Even in this challenging environment, free cash flow conversion on net income remains nearly a 100%.

Our cash and short-term investment balance remained strong, ending the quarter at $2.9 billion. As I have referenced previously, I expect this balance to normalize below $1 billion over time. As you saw with our announcement today of another $5 billion share repurchase program, we remain committed to ongoing return of capital with flexibility to remain opportunistic.

With that, let me turn it back to Jim for his closing remarks.

James M. Foote — President and Chief Executive Officer

Great, thanks a lot, Kevin. Concluding on Slide 16, we are continually assessing the pace of economic activity and we will respond to the prevailing environment by delivering customers the highest levels of service and reliability in the most efficient manner. We were encouraged by the speed at which volumes recovered from the trough, particularly the strength in the intermodal market. Fourth quarter volumes to-date are up year-over-year and we all hope for continued positive economic momentum.

As for capital expenditures, we still expect to be at the low end of our initial $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion range. This ability to confidently invest in our business throughout the cycle is a direct result of our industry leading free cash flow profile and is a testament to the work done to transform this company. We also remain committed to returning excess cash flow to shareholders. We recently affirmed this commitment by expanding our recent purchase program by $5 billion bringing our total buyback authority to more than $6 billion. We entered into this pandemic period in a position of strength, and confident that CSX would emerge a stronger company.

I am proud to say that by staying true to our core values of operating safely, operating efficiently and helping our customers succeed by providing high level of service, we are a better company today.

Thank you. And I’ll now turn it back to Bill.

Bill Slater — Chief Investor Relations Officer

Thank you, Jim.