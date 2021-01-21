CSX Corp (CSX) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the CSX Corporation Q3 [Phonetic] 2020 Earnings Call.

Thank you, and good afternoon everyone. Joining me on today's call are Jim Foote, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kevin Boone, Chief Financial Officer; and Jamie Boychuk, Executive Vice President of Operations. On slide 2 is our forward-looking disclosure followed by our non-GAAP disclosure on slide 3.

it is my pleasure to introduce, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Foote.

Thanks, Bill. And thank you to everyone listening in today. I want to begin by recognizing all of CSX’s employees who are continually responding to the challenges of 2020. Our results are a testament to our amazing people and the strength of our Company. The core principles instilled over the last few years, allowed us to act decisively with coordinated effort and alignment across the Company. Over the course of the year, we re-examined every process from the ground up to identify and eliminate unnecessary steps across the railroad. And as a result, uncovered significant opportunities to build upon the progress made during our transformation. These changes will provide benefits for years to come.

Now let’s turn to slide 5 of the presentation in our fourth quarter financial results. Operating income grew 5% to $1.2 billion, and the operating ratio improved 300 basis points to a new fourth quarter record of 57%. Our reported earnings per share were $0.99, but I want to point out that this figure includes a $0.05 per share charge related to the early retirement of debt. For the full year despite lower overall economic activity and historic demand volatility, CSX produced a full year operating ratio of 58.8% exceeding our initial guidance of a 59% operating ratio.

Moving to slide 6. Fourth quarter revenue declined 2% on 4% higher volumes as intermodal revenue growth was more than offset by lower fuel surcharge revenue and declines in coal. Merchandise revenue and volume were flat as revenue growth in chemicals, ag and food, metals and equipment and fertilizers was offset by declines in other markets in lower fuel surcharges. Intermodal revenue grew 6% on a 11% higher volumes to new quarterly record levels. This performance was driven by a combination of strong demand for transportation services due to inventory replenishment and volume growth from East Coast ports.

Coal revenue was down 18% and 9% lower volumes as the coal business continues to be negatively impacted by lower domestic utility demand, industrial production and global mitch prices. Other revenue was down 6% as increased intermodal storage revenue was more than offset by a higher reserve for freight in transit and lower demurrage charges.

Turning to slide 7, we remain committed to being the safest railroad. In the fourth quarter, we achieved a new quarterly record low number of personal injuries and full year record lows for both personal injuries and train accidents. While our efforts to build a culture of safety can be seen in the annual performance trends, we can always be better. We have launched new near miss and workplace hazard reporting programs that encourage employees to report potential safety concerns. We are also working to increase awareness of incidents and trends by conducting joint terminal tours with CSX management and local labor representatives. This proactive approach to reporting and communications is helping drive increased employee engagement as we identify and eliminate unsafe practices across the railroad.

Turning to slide 8. We have previously discussed how the use of autonomous car and track inspection technologies is helping us meet our safety goals. And we will continue to invest in new programs to improve safety. However, we have a much water vision on the increased use of technology in our business. Technology is foundational to our growth. We are actively investing in new technologies across the railroad, but are barely scratching the surface of what is possible. We are making our intermodal yard smarter and more autonomous. We are piloting programs that will further fuel efficiency such as allowing us to optimize speed across the full trip of a train. And in the field, we’re getting rid of paper-based processes in converting to digital ones that allow faster communications, better data capture and improved safety compliance. As we look to the future, we are upgrading our dispatch system to lay the groundwork for enhanced network performance through dynamic real time routing decisions. We see opportunities to implement predictive analytics in our maintenance programs to both reduce mechanical failures and more systematically identify areas of track most in need of investment. Additionally, beyond the significant operating benefits, we are investing to improve our customer experience and create easier and more streamlined processes for our customers to do business with CSX. Every action we take is designed to make CSX smarter, faster and more reliable.

Turning to slide 9, we remain committed to sustainably managing our own business as well as helping our customers reduce their emission. In 2020, customer shipping with CSX avoided more than 10 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. To put this into context, this figure is roughly equivalent to the emissions produced powering all the buildings in New York City for almost a full year. We remain focused on furthering these environmental benefits not only by continuing to improve the efficiency of our own operations, but also by providing a reliable alternative to trucking that allows our customers to meet their emissions goals without having to sacrifice the reliability of their supply chain. We have set ambitious long-term goals in order to remain leaders in sustainability and we are committed to expanding the benefits rail offers as the most sustainable mode of land based transportation.

Let’s turn to slide 10 and look at our operating performance for the quarter. Clearly, the simultaneous rapid increase in both volumes and COVID-related employee absences impacted the network. But overall, the railroad is running well and we were still able to drive incremental efficiencies. Locomotive productivity achieved a new quarterly record for GTMs for available horsepower, and we set a new fourth quarter record for fuel efficiency of 0.94 gallons per 1,000 gross ton-miles.

On slide 11, our improved efficiency is further illustrated which compares volumes and asset levels against the pre-COVID and prior-year periods. As volumes return, our revised operating plan is allowing us to operate at a sustainably higher level of asset utilization. This is reflected both in the sequential trends where volumes have increased at twice the rate of asset redeployment as well as double digit productivity gains we have maintained between year-over-year volume and asset levels in the second half.

While the team did an excellent job of working during this period to make the network more efficient, our number 1 priority remains providing our customers a high quality service product. There is still significant leverage built into the operating plan, but as volumes grow, we have been and will continue to add crews and locomotives as needed to serve our customers well.

Turning to slide 12. Our carload trip plan performance was 75% for the quarter and intermodal trip plan was 84% gold transportation and logistics companies, we have faced challenges from both the rising number of COVID cases along with broader supply chain disruptions from volatile demand, inventory shortages and imbalanced freight flows. This team has done an job navigating this environment. But we expect these trip plan figures will return to and then exceed our results from the beginning of 2020. While our performance is still at industry-leading levels, we hold ourselves to a higher standard.

I'll now turn it over to Kevin, who'll review the financials.

Thank you, Jim, and good afternoon, everyone. After a challenging year, we are all excited to turn the page on ’20 to 2021. That said, we accomplished a lot this past year which sets us up well as the economy recovers from the impact of the pandemic. While many markets remain challenged, we did see an improving business environment in the fourth quarter. And, as a result delivered both volume and operating income growth for the first time in 2020.

We manage costs through the year and made sustainable improvements to the train plan which will drive operating leverage as volumes return. We once again delivered a quarterly record operating ratio. Excluding real estate gains, this marked the third quarterly record in 2020, an extraordinary accomplishment by this entire team. This past year we focused on what we could control. Navigating the uncertain and volatile business environment while successfully driving efficiencies across the business. Our goal in 2021 and beyond is to leverage the growth ahead of us. By sustaining these efficiency gains and driving further improvement across the business.

Looking at the fourth quarter income statement, revenue was down 2%, as continued volume growth and pricing gains and our intermodal business were all set by the ongoing effects of weak coal demand and lower fuel recovery. Merchandise revenue was in mind with the fourth quarter of 2019. But we have seen positive momentum as revenue improved 5% sequentially from the third quarter above normal seasonality.

Total expenses were down 7% in the quarter on a 4% increase in volume. Walking down the expense line items, labor and fringe was 11% lower, reflecting the benefit of the train plan optimization and an 8% reduction in total headcount. Throughout 2020, our operating team continue to refine the train plan in response to the dynamic volume environment. These improvements enable significant efficiency in the fourth quarter as crew starts were down 11% while overall volumes were up 4%. Lower crew starts in the quarter also translated to fewer active trains, and as a result, reduce the need for locomotives. The smaller fleet drove a 14% [Phonetic] reduction in our locomotive labor expense. We were also able to hold the line on the significant reductions made earlier in the year through our engineering contract labor expense as well as our intermodal terminal workforce. Even as volumes continue to increase sequentially. Let’s per man-hours a key measure of efficiency or intermodal workforce improved 23% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Moving forward, we are preparing for growth. The current environment remains challenging and unpredictable, but related mark-off significantly impacting pockets of our network. We wish the best for these employees and hope for their speedy recovery. Moving forward, we will hopefully begin to see improvement from current levels. We continue to focus on crew availability in our currently accelerating our first half hiring efforts to be prepared in the event of stronger demand.

We expect headcount will likely exceed attrition in the first half of the year to provide flexibility, the demand surprise positively particularly in the second half. We will manage it closely and adjust accordingly as we monitor, trajectory, the potential volume recovery. MS&O expense increased 4% or $19 million in the fourth quarter. Adjusting for the $20 million headwind on real estate gains, MS&O expense would have been roughly flat. As efficiency and volume related savings were offset by inflation and other items. The improvements to our train plan, I mentioned before also drove savings including lower crew travel and repositioning costs as well as lower locomotive materials and contracted service expense.

Real estate gains were minimal in the fourth quarter. Looking beyond 2020, we continue to manage a pipeline of future properties that we will monetize if conditions are favorable. Our base case is for real estate sales activity to be roughly flat. As I’ve said before, we will also continue to pursue opportunities to leverage our real estate, generate recurring revenue streams. Fuel expense was $77 million favorable, a 36% improvement year-over-year driven by a 33% decrease in the per gallon price and record fourth quarter fuel efficiency.

We continue to invest in technologies that will drive further improvement and fuel efficiency, widening the advantage over truck and demonstrating our continued commitment to sustainability. Looking at other expenses, depreciation increased $3 million or 1% in the quarter. This reflects a larger asset base as well as the impact of the road and track depreciation study. Depreciation expense is expected to be a $10 million to $20 million headwind in 2021. Equipment rents expense increased $4 million or 5% as higher days per load across all markets resulted in increased freight car rents.

Turning below the line. Interest expense was flat as higher net debt balances were offset by a lower weighted average coupon. Other income decreased $48 million reflecting charge related to the early redemption $500 million of long-term notes that were set to mature in 2023. Income tax expense increased $24 million or 11% into higher pre-tax income as well as the cycling of certain state, federal tax benefits recognized in the fourth quarter. 2019.

Closing out the income statement, CSX delivered operating income of $1.2 billion reflecting a fourth quarter record, 57% operating ratio. Turning to the cash side of the equation on slide 15. On a full year basis, capital investment was relatively flat. Even during the pandemic, we remain committed to investments that prioritize the safety and reliability of our core track, bridge and signal infrastructure. This commitment will not changed and by level loading the maintenance spend, we are improving the safety and fluidity of our network without requiring a step up in core infrastructure spend going forward. Capital allocation remains a focus and we have a healthy pipeline of high return investments, we expect to invest in this year.

In 2020, free cash flow before dividends was $2.6 billion, down versus 2019, primarily reflecting lower operating income, but also impacted by lower proceeds from property sales. Free cash flow generation remains a key focus of this team. Even during 2020’s challenging environment free cash flow conversion on net income was about 95%. We expect to stay above 90% even with slightly higher capex in an increase in expected cash tax rate. Our cash and short-term investment balance remains strong ending the quarter at $3.1 billion. Our expectation remains that this balance will normalize over time. As we continue to invest in the business and return capital to shareholders from dividends and share repurchases.

With that let me turn it back to Jim for his closing remarks.

Great, thanks a lot, Kevin. Concluding with slide 17, we expect to return to growth in 2021 for both CSX and the US economy. While much debate remains around the pace of this growth as we’ve transitioned from COVID headwinds to potential stimulus tailwinds, we believe CSX is well positioned to grow volumes faster than the prevailing GDP growth rate in 2021. Merchandise volumes should outpace industrial production growth as we convert additional truck volumes off the highway and on to CSX.

We expect intermodal volumes to grow even faster than merchandise as the business continues to benefit from the ongoing inventory restocking and a tight truck market. And following an extremely challenging year, we expect the coal business to begin recovering from 2020 trough levels. As volumes increase, we will drive incremental operating leverage by efficiently absorbing the additional cars and containers into our revised train plan. We still have significant opportunity to add volumes onto the existing trains and we’ll add train starts as needed to maintain high levels of customer service. We project full year capex of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion. This spend reflects ongoing investments in our core infrastructure combined with several high return growth investments for technology and sales and marketing initiatives.

We will continue to evaluate — evaluate attractive growth investment opportunities as they arise. But from a network perspective, we still have ample line of road and terminal capacity. Lastly, we remain committed to returning excess cash flow to shareholders. We will repurchase shares through our ongoing buyback program and we will look to be opportunistic with share repurchases as we utilize our roughly $6 billion of buyback authority. The actions taken in 2020 had positioned CSX for success. And we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that we are prepared to handle the expected growth in 2021. This past year is proof that although we have accomplished great things during our transformation, our team is still finding opportunities to push this Company to new heights. I enter this year as excited as I have ever been for what the future holds for CSX.

Thank you. And I'll now turn it back to Bill for questions. As you may have noted at the beginning of the call, Mark Wallace is unfortunately not joining us today as he is dealing with a non-COVID personal health issue. The rest of the team will do its best to answer any marketing questions you may have.

