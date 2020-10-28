CTSH Earnings: All you need to know about Cognizant Q3 2020 earnings results

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues remained relatively flat year-over-year at $4.2 billion.

GAAP net income was $348 million, or $0.64 per share, compared to $497 million, or $0.90 per share, in the same period a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $0.97.

For the full year of 2020, revenues are expected to be approx. $16.7 billion while adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.63-3.67.

