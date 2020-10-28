Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
CTSH Earnings: All you need to know about Cognizant Q3 2020 earnings results
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues remained relatively flat year-over-year at $4.2 billion.
GAAP net income was $348 million, or $0.64 per share, compared to $497 million, or $0.90 per share, in the same period a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $0.97.
For the full year of 2020, revenues are expected to be approx. $16.7 billion while adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.63-3.67.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
General Electric offers an earnings surprise in Q3: Infographic
General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday. The industrial giant reported a 17% decline in Q3 revenues to $19.4 billion, which fell
Infographic: Garmin (GRMN) Q3 earnings, revenue top expectations
Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings and revenues that surpassed the market’s estimates. The company's stock gained 2% soon after the announcement. Earnings, on a pro forma basis,
Key highlights from Boeing (BA) Q3 2020 earnings results
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues fell 29% year-over-year to $14.1 billion, missing the forecasts for $14.4 billion. The company reported a