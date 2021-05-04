Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care, Retail
CVS Health Corp. (CVS) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers
VS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 3.5% to $69.1 billion compared to the same period last year, driven by growth across all segments.
Net income attributable to CVS was $2.22 billion, or $1.68 per share, compared to $2.01 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS amounted to $2.04.
Most Popular
Earnings calendar for the week of May 3
Leading stock indexes retreated after gaining mid-week when Wall Street biggies like Apple and Amazon reported impressive quarterly numbers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 190 early Friday, while
How did the first quarter of 2021 turn out for the airline industry?
The airlines sector was severely impacted by the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. A year later, the industry is still limping its way to a recovery. In
Amazon (AMZN) fine-tunes growth strategy to stay in the fast lane
The company that witnessed the strongest growth during the pandemic is probably Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which went into overdrive when the crisis triggered an online shopping boom. Taking a