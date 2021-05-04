VS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 3.5% to $69.1 billion compared to the same period last year, driven by growth across all segments.

Net income attributable to CVS was $2.22 billion, or $1.68 per share, compared to $2.01 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS amounted to $2.04.