CVS Health raises guidance for FY25 revenue and adjusted earnings

Healthcare services company CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has updated its 2025 full-year financial guidance and issued forecasts for fiscal 2026.
- The company raised its revenue guidance for fiscal 2025 to at least $400.0 billion from the earlier forecast of $397.3 billion
- The outlook for FY25 adjusted earnings per share has been increased to $6.60-$6.70 from $6.55-$6.65 estimated earlier
- It also reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 cash flow from operations guidance range of $7.5 billion to $8.0 billion
- For fiscal 2026, the management forecasts total revenues of at least $400.0 billion
- It sees FY26 earnings per share in the range of $5.94 to $6.14, and adjusted earnings per share between $7.00 and $7.20
- FY26 operating income is expected to be in the range of $13.26 billion to $13.60 billion, and adjusted operating income in the $15.07-$15.41 billion range
- Cash flow from operations is expected to be at least $10.0 billion in fiscal 2026
