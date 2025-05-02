Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
CVX Earnings: Chevron Q1 2025 profit falls on lower revenues
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported a sharp fall in profit for the first quarter of 2025 when the energy exploration company’s revenues declined YoY.
Revenues and other income totaled $47.6 billion in the March quarter, down 2% from $48.7 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.
Net income attributable to the company plunged to $3.50 billion or $2.0 per share in the first quarter from $5.50 billion or $2.97 per share in the prior year period. Adjusted profit decreased 26% year-over-year to $2.18 per share.
“Despite changing market conditions, our resilient portfolio, strong balance sheet, and consistent focus on capital and cost discipline position us to deliver industry-leading free cash flow growth by 2026,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chief executive officer.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Apple Q2 profit rises on higher revenue, beats estimates; iPhone sales up 2%
Gadget giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected revenue and earnings for the second quarter of 2025. The tech firm reported net sales of $95.4 billion for the
Key metrics from Amazon’s (AMZN) Q1 2025 earnings results
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $155.7 billion. Net income increased to $17.1 billion, or $1.59 per share,
Estee Lauder (EL): A look at the beauty company’s performance in Q3 2025
Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) were down over 2% on Thursday despite the company delivering better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter of 2025. The beauty