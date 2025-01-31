CVX Earnings: Chevron Q4 2024 revenue grows 11% YoY

Energy exploration company Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) on Friday announced fourth-quarter 2024 financial results, reporting an increase in revenues.

Net income attributable to Chevron Corporation rose to $3.24 billion or $1.84 per share in the fourth quarter from $2.26 billion or $1.22 per share in the prior year period. Adjusted profit decreased 40% year-over-year to $2.06 per share.

Total revenues and other income were $52.2 billion in the December quarter, up 11% from $47.18 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

“In 2024, we delivered record production, returned record cash to shareholders and started up key growth projects. Worldwide and U.S. net oil-equivalent production increased 7 and 19 percent, respectively, from last year,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chief executive officer.

Prior Performance