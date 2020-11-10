CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Erica Smith — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Cindy. Good morning. Thank you for joining us today to review CyberArk’s third quarter 2020 financial results. With me on the call today are Udi Mokady, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Josh Siegel, Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks we will open the call up for a question-and-answer session.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Udi Mokady. Udi?

Udi Mokady — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Erica. And thanks everyone for joining the call today. First of all, we hope you and your families are all well. While the global pandemic has had a profound impact on all of our lives, our community of customers, partners and employees have adjusted to the new normal. This is reflected in our third quarter business performance, record levels of customer and prospect engagement, and business productivity gains. I am very excited to discuss our strategy to begin actively transitioning to a subscription model in 2021.

But first, I will touch on third quarter highlights and industry trends. For the third quarter, we reported $107 million in revenue, $13 million in non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 per share. We are pleased with our execution and the momentum in our business in the third quarter. Our mix of recurring revenue bookings accelerated, driven by increased demand for our SaaS solutions. This impacted our reported revenue and profitability, which Josh will discuss later in this call.

As we move deeper into our subscription transition, it will be important in the near term to look beyond the headline P&L, as it is a lagging indicator of our true success. We believe annual recurring revenue or ARR, which grew 40% in the third quarter, reaching $250 million, provides increased visibility into the overall strength and the long-term growth of our business. This metric demonstrates that we are building a rapidly growing base of high value, more predictable, recurring revenue.

Industry tailwinds continue to underpin our business and contribute to our record pipeline growth. PAM remains at the top of CIO and CISO priority list, delivering a critical layer of protection against hacker innovation, while enabling regulatory compliance, digital transformation and cloud migration. Escalating privileges is the most frequent pathway for attackers, who are more aggressive with the expanded attack surface and work from anywhere environment. To manage that risk, organizations turn to CyberArk as the clear market leader and industry innovator. There is also a long list of ever changing compliance requirements, that our solutions help address.

As an example, the National Institute of Standards and Technology or NIST, recently introduced standards for secured Zero Trust Architecture, which specify that the PAM, Privileged Access Management, is critical to comprehensive Zero Trust Security frameworks. When it comes to digital transformation and cloud migration strategies, customers can implement these programs faster, smarter and more securely, by leveraging PAM. These programs have created highly distributed IT environments, and increased automation and application development and business processes, resulting in the proliferation of privileges. Almost all identities, including users, machines, applications and tools can be privileged under certain conditions. Our customers have increasingly asked us to secure additional identity use cases, which is significantly expanding our total addressable market.

Our vision for identity security is taking a SaaS delivered, security first approach with the foundation in PAM, to provide users with the right level of access and privileges, depending on the activity. Transitioning to a subscription company, accelerates this long-term vision, by aligning CyberArk’s business to these trends. We have always focused on our customers and delivering a meaningful layer of security, that evolved at the pace of their IT environments. This included, being ready for when enterprises demand shifted to SaaS and subscription. In 2020, years of change has happened in a matter of months. COVID-19 and work from anywhere, has accelerated digital transformation and cloud migration, and significantly increased SaaS adoption. Because of our strong execution and business agility, we are in a great position, as we begin to actively transition our business next year. In fact, we will enter 2021 quarters ahead of most technology companies who have gone through similar transitions.

Our financial results show, that customers are embracing recurring revenue consumption models. Without making any changes to our go-to-market approach, year-to-date, more than 35% of our new license bookings were from SaaS and subscription. In the third quarter, this mixed reached over 45% of our new license bookings, including seven of our top 10 license deals. This dramatic increase in subscription mix was driven predominantly by record SaaS demand. We have the broadest, most feature rich cloud portfolio, to secure privileged access and identity security in the market. Our ongoing innovation, the breadth of our portfolio, and the maturity of our cloud offerings, will be a key driver of our subscription transition program. Adding incredibly valuable SaaS recurring revenue, and deeper long lasting customer relationships.

We have been working on a comprehensive readiness programs, to ensure strong execution throughout this transition. A dedicated cross-functional team is also working to ensure we execute the transition with rigor and focus. We also conducted internal research and engaged one of the leading independent consulting firms, who validated the durability of demand for on-premise subscription well beyond COVID-19 and the economic environment.

We will adjust our go-to-market approach, that will holistically nurture our customer relationships, putting their success at the center of everything we do. Matt Cohen is taking on an expanded role in the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer. He will continue to head the global sales organization, and is adding all post sales engagement, including services support and customer success. This organizational structure will support long-term sustainable growth, by accelerating customer adoption and expansion and at the same time, ensure that we deliver best in class customer satisfaction and strong renewals. Matt has deep operational experience, and will be an integral part of our subscription transition success.

The field team has done a great job selling SaaS and subscription year-to-date, to help accelerate the pace of our transition, we will not only rollout comprehensive sales and channel enablement programs, but also shift our compensation plans, in favor of SaaS and subscription sales versus perpetual licensing, beginning in 2021.

We will be rolling out attractive new solution packages, to incentivize customers to adopt our SaaS and subscription offerings. I am confident that this transition will reduce friction in the sales process, increase cross sell activity, and build enduring relationships with our customers, by delivering deeper value and stronger security.

Moving into a few details on the third quarter, we are seeing unprecedented activity with existing customers, who are increasingly turning to CyberArk as a trusted advisor, following our prescriptive PAM blueprint methodologies. As examples; a large U.K. consumer manufacturing company is building its long-term security programs on CorePAS, and Application Access Manager for DevOps, to protect its fast growing global multi-cloud environment. We are seeing increased traction for AAM, as organizations increasingly shift left, integrating security into DevOps earlier to drive down costs and improve speed to market.

Our largest Idaptive win to-date is an existing CyberArk enterprise customer. This organization understands the power of multi-factor, single sign-on lifecycle management integrated with PAM, which is the foundation of our Identity Security Strategy. In the third quarter, new business activity and pipeline progression continued to pick up. We added more than 190 new logos, including a Fortune 500 company and the Global 150 technology company. While we are seeing increased demand for new cloud solutions, our on-premise offerings, including core privileged access security, continue to meet the requirements of many large enterprises.

A few new business highlights include, in a seven-figure rip and replace win, a large regional bank is modernizing a security program with CorePAS for operational efficiency, with automatic Prudential onboarding across its AWS and on-premise environments, and will also benefit from our extensive C3 [C-Cube] integrations, including SailPoint, Qualys and Blue Prism.

As part of its digital transformation program, a Fortune 500 company is rolling out CyberArk Privilege Cloud. This new Chief Information Security Officer wanted to maximize control of the environment, while benefiting from the efficiency and tremendous time to value of SaaS delivery. A large healthcare system in the U.S. landed with Privilege Cloud, Endpoint Privilege Manager and Application Access Manager. Hospitals are frequently attacked by ransomware, and we provided this customer with peace of mind, given that Endpoint Privilege Manager has been tested against and successfully blocked over 3 million types of ransomware.

Innovation is the foundational pillar of our strategy, and strengthens our leadership position in the market. We were pleased to be named a leader in the Gartner August 2020 Magic Quadrant for Privilege Access Management, positioned both highest in ability to execute, and furthest in completeness of vision, for the second time in a row.

We continue to make ongoing foundational investments in our core architecture, that are enabling us to release major innovation and functionality more quickly. Yesterday’s introduction of CyberArk Cloud Entitlements Manager, an AI powered SaaS solution that enhances cloud security, is a prime example of the innovation engine from our CyberArk Labs team. As new environments in cloud services are deployed, thousands of permissions are created, that provide a pathway for attackers to gain privileged access. We can now help organization to take back control of cloud security, by transforming how these permissions are secured and managed, with continuous visibility, in-depth analysis and real-time remediation.

Finally, I want to provide a bit of color on what we are seeing from customers and partners. After crisis planning and business continuity in early 2020, organizations are deep into strategic planning. They recognize that long-term success is dependent on the speed of their digital transformation programs. This is increasing the sense of urgency, to not only implement strong security controls to mitigate risk, but also incorporate technology that will enable the organization to move forward faster. In every quarter of 2020, our new pipeline generation across all of our solutions has reached another record, demonstrating that we are capitalizing on these trends.

We are well on our way to transforming CyberArk into a high-growing, recurring revenue company, with significant contribution from our SaaS solutions. I am confident, that this subscription transition program will further solidify our position as the market leader, accelerate SaaS adoption, build a base of high value recurring revenue, and position us to deliver sustainable growth and profitability.

Josh will now discuss our financials in more detail, our subscription transition, and outlook for the fourth quarter. Josh?

Josh Siegel — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks Udi. Before we discuss the details of the quarter, we wanted to remind you that we posted slides to the website this morning, that would be helpful, as we walk through our results. As Udi mentioned, we are pleased with the momentum in the business. The acceleration of our SaaS and subscription offerings is beginning to impact our reported revenue and profitability, making the P&L in the near term more a lagging indicator of our success. The shift in the bookings resulted in total revenue of $107 million in the third quarter, compared to $108 million in the third quarter last year, while license revenue in the third quarter was $46 million, compared with $58 million in the third quarter last year.

The recurring portion of the license revenue was $13 million, that’s an increase from $4 million last year, driven by even faster recurring license bookings growth year-to-date. The detailed breakdown of license revenue can be found in the slides on our site, but I would like to highlight that SaaS revenue increased nearly 300% year-on-year, reaching $7 million, and that subscription or term based license revenue more than doubled to $5 million in the third quarter. In total, our SaaS and subscription license revenue represented about 28% of our total license revenue, a significant increase from 7% last year.

Our combined Maintenance and Professional Services revenue was $61 million, increasing 21% year-on-year. The breakdown of this line is approximately $50 million from recurring maintenance contracts and $11 million in Professional Services revenue.

As we begin actively transitioning our business to a subscription model in January 2021, we will be focusing more on metrics, that measure and provide visibility into our business, beyond the traditional P&L. These metrics include, our total recurring revenue, the percentage mix of bookings from SaaS and subscription; and most importantly, annual recurring revenue or ARR.

I will start with total recurring revenue; this metric includes SaaS, subscription or term based license, and recurring maintenance revenue associated with our perpetual license contracts. In the third quarter, recurring revenue grew to $63 million or 59% of total revenue, and that’s up 40% from the $45 million and 42% in the third quarter of last year. Our recurring revenue growth is being driven by strong SaaS and subscription bookings in 2020, as well as our continued strong maintenance renewal rates for our software.

Our next metric, which we are introducing this quarter, is the mix of new SaaS and subscription bookings as a percent of total license bookings, which is an indicator of where the business is heading, and is the driver of the increase in our deferred revenue. In total, SaaS and subscription represented more than 45% of our license booking, which compares to about 10% last year, and brings us to more than 35% of our license bookings from SaaS and subscription year-to-date. This mix has accelerated dramatically throughout the year, and gives us strong confidence in our momentum, as we head into our active subscription transition, including incentivizing our team. Of course, this growth in recurring license revenue bookings is increasing the headwind to our reported revenue. In the first quarter, our headwind was approximately $5 million; in the second, it was approximately $9 million; and in the third quarter, the headwind to revenue from the bookings mix was about $14 million.

This quarter, we are also introducing the well-known metric of ARR to provide investors with more visibility into the growth of our recurring business. ARR is defined as the annualized value of SaaS, subscription or term based license and maintenance contracts, in effect at the end of the reported period. As of September 30th, our ARR was $250 million, increasing 40% year-on-year from the $178 million as of September 2019. These three metrics demonstrate our success already towards becoming a high growth subscription company.

As Udi discussed, in January, we are also implementing a comprehensive strategy to support our transition, which includes, modifying our compensation plan to further incentivize the team, to sell recurring revenue, rolling out attractive subscription packages, strengthen our customer success culture and team, to ensure long-term sustainable growth, and shifting our reporting and financial system towards a recurring revenue model, as demonstrated by the introduction of AAR amidst the [Technical Issues]. Historically, most subscription transition have taken companies approximately eight to 10 quarters. Given our strong starting point, we believe we are positioned to complete our transition on the earlier side of that timeline.

Now, I will provide some further color on the business. We are increasingly seeing our approximately 6,300 customers turn to CyberArk as a trusted advisor to execute their mission critical identity security programs. The level of engagement with existing customers is at an all-time high, with add-on business representing about 77% of license revenue during the quarter. As Udi mentioned, we believe the move to subscription will help accelerate the [Technical Issues].

On the new business front, we signed more than 190 marquee logos, in line with about 200 logos in the third quarter last year. We did experience smaller new business deal sizes, as some new perpetual license customers are making shorter-term purchasing decisions because of the economic environment, buying only the licenses they need immediately to get started, but with plans to expand. In addition, we saw an increase in SaaS bookings from new customers, which often start smaller, before they expand their overall footprint with CyberArk solutions.

Another key area for us, is the amount of activity we see in the market overall. New pipeline generation across geographies, and our product portfolio for our SaaS and on-premise solutions was at a record level again in the third quarter, which positions us very well for 2021.

In terms of solution areas Application Access Manager and Endpoint Privilege Manager represented about 9% and 10% of license revenue respectively. Even faster than we anticipated, already about 90% of our EPM bookings are for SaaS [Phonetic].

The business was well diversified across geographies; the Americas revenue in the quarter was $63 million, representing 59% of total revenue. It is worth noting, that the Americas had the strongest percentage of SaaS and subscription bookings during the quarter, which impacts recognized revenue. The EMEA revenue was $34 million or 32% of total revenue in the third quarter. APJ generated $10 million in revenue, representing 9% of total revenue for the third quarter.

In terms of verticals, we experienced strong year-on-year growth in financials, healthcare, telecom, pharma and the IT services software vertical. We were also encouraged by the strength in the retail vertical, in large part as a result of the digital transformation strategies.

As I move further through the P&L, all line items will be discussed on a non-GAAP basis. Please see the full GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the tables of our press release and posted to our website. Our third quarter gross profit was $89 million or an 84% gross margin, in line with our expected decline from 87% gross margin in the same period last year. The year-on-year decline in gross margin, is primarily related to the increase in our SaaS revenue, and bookings mix during the quarter and the incremental cost in cloud infrastructure for our SaaS business, including about $1 million, which is related to Idaptive.

We continue to make strategic but disciplined investments in the business to drive long-term growth. R&D grew by 33% year-on-year to $20 million, to enhance our solutions and expand our SaaS portfolio, like yesterday’s introduction of the Cloud Entitlements Manager. Sales and marketing increased 18% to $47 million, to expand the reach of our global sales team, with the increase partially though, offset by the reduced travel spending.

G&A expense was relatively flat at $9 million. In total, operating expenses for the third quarter increased 18% to $76 million, which includes about $5.5 million in operating expenses associated with the Idaptive acquisition.

Our operating income was $13 million or 12% operating margin, and in total Idaptive lowered our operating margin by about 4%. As a reminder, the approximately $14 million revenue headwind had a corresponding impact on our operating income, normalizing for the headwind from the bookings mix, our operating margin would have been approximately 22% in the third quarter.

Over 70% of our operating expenses are related to headcount. We ended the third quarter with 1,661 employees worldwide, and of our total employee count, 757 employees are in sales and marketing. Net income was $12 million or $0.31 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020, that’s compared to $26 million or $0.65 for the third quarter of 2019. We were pleased [Technical Issues] $163 million in free cash flow from operations or a 20% margin for the first nine months of 2020. This cash flow contributed to our strong balance sheet and we ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in cash and investments. We also ended the third quarter with $228 million in total deferred revenue, that’s a 28% increase from the $177 million at September 30, 2019. Approximately 15% of total deferred revenue or $34 million is related to recurring SaaS contracts, and that’s compared to only 4% at September 30, 2019.

Turning to our guidance; as a reminder, our guidance does not consider any potential impact to financial [Technical Issues] and expenses associated with foreign exchange gains or losses, as we do not try to estimate future movements in foreign currency rates. For the fourth quarter of 2020, we expect total revenue of $125 million to $235 million, which assumes about $80 million in revenue headwind, from our increased mix of SaaS and subscription bookings projected for the fourth quarter of 2020.

We expect non-GAAP operating income to range between $25 million to $33 million and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.52 to $0.67. Our guidance also assumes 40 million weighted average diluted shares and a tax rate of 23% for the fourth quarter and for modeling the full year, we would expect 39.7 million weighted average diluted shares, and a tax rate of 21%.

Given the momentum in the business, we plan to still add between 35 to 45 people in the fourth quarter, including key hires to expand our sales and engineering organizations and position CyberArk to deliver future growth. We are not providing guidance for 2021, but to assist you in modeling, we expect our business next year to follow trends similar to other subscription transition stories. Our successful execution will be marked by strong growth in our mix of SaaS and subscription bookings, ARR and resulting deferred revenues. This growth will nicely expand our base of recurring business. Even with the delay in recognized revenue from a higher ratable recurring mix, we expect total revenue to increase next year off of 2020 levels. This will be against the backdrop of ongoing investments to drive long-term growth, that will cause a near-term decline in our operating margin.

In terms of free cash flow, we anticipate that it will continue to be [Technical Issues] with our non-GAAP net income margin to 5 percentage points above net income margin over a 12-month period.

As we exit the transition period, we expect a meaningful acceleration of revenue growth, improving operating margins and cash flow generation. We are already beginning to see our recurring business expand, illustrated by more than 400% growth in SaaS deferred revenue and our $250 million in ARR. We are confident that our strategy to begin actively transitioning to a recurring revenue model in 2021, will make growth more durable and profitable, which will drive value for CyberArk, our customers, partners and shareholders.

We want to wish you and your families health and safety, I will now turn the call over to the operator for Q&A. Operator?

