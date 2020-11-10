D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE : DHI) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Jessica Hansen — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, Paul, and good morning. Welcome to our call to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results.

Before we get started, today's call may include comments that constitute forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although D.R. Horton believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different.

Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in D.R. Horton’s annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, all of which are or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This morning’s earnings release can be found on our website at investor.drhorton.com and we plan to file our 10-K towards the end of next week. After this call, we will post updated investor and supplementary data presentations to our Investor Relations site on the Presentation section under News & Events for your reference.

Now, I will turn the call over to David Auld, our President and CEO.

David V. Auld — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jessica and good morning. I am pleased to also be joined on this call by Mike Murray, our Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Bill Wheat, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

D.R. Horton team finished the year with a strong fourth quarter, which included an 81% increase in net sales orders to 23,726 homes, and a 60% increase in consolidated pre-tax income of $1.1 billion, and a 27% increase in revenues to $6.4 billion. Our pre-tax profit margin for the quarter improved 340 basis points to 16.5%, and our earnings per diluted share increased 66% to $2.24.

For the year, consolidated pre-tax income increased 40% to $3 billion on $20.3 billion of revenues. Our pretax profit margin for the year improved 260 basis points to 14.7% and our earnings per diluted share increased 49% to $6.41. We closed a record 65,388 homes this year, an increase of over 8,400 homes or 15% from last year.

Our homebuilding return on inventory was 24.6% and our return on equity was 22.1%. These results reflect the strength of our homebuilding and financial service teams, our ability to leverage D.R Horton scale across our broad geographic footprint and our product positioning to offer homes at affordable price points across multiple brands. Our homebuilding cash flow from operations of 2020 was $1.9 billion. Over the past five years, we have generated over $5 billion of cash flow from homebuilding operations while growing our consolidated revenues by 88% and our earnings per share by 216%. During this time, we also more than doubled our book value and reduced our homebuilding leverage to 17.5%, while significantly increasing our returns on inventory and equity.

Housing market conditions are currently very strong and our teams are focused on maximizing returns, while increasing our market share. However, we remain cautious regarding the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic and other external factors may have on the economy and our operations in the future. We believe our strong balance sheet, liquidity and experienced teams positioned us very well to operate effectively through changing economic conditions.

We plan to maintain our flexible operational and financial position by generating strong cash flows from our homebuilding operations and managing our product offerings, incentives, home pricing, sales pace and inventory levels to optimize the return on our inventory investments in each of our communities based on local housing market conditions.

With 38,000 homes in inventory and ample supply of lots and continued strong sales trends in October, we are well-positioned for another great year in 2021. Mike?

Michael J. Murray — Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 66% to $2.24 per share, and for the year, diluted earnings per share increased 49% to $6.41. Net income for the quarter increased 64% to $829 million, and for the year, net income increased 47% to $2.4 billion. Our fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results include income tax benefits of $15.8 million and $93.4 million related to federal energy efficient homes tax credits that were retroactively reinstated earlier in the year.

Our fourth quarter home sales revenues increased 28% to $6.1 billion on 20,248 homes closed, up from $4.8 billion on 16,024 homes closed in the prior year. Our average closing price for the quarter was $302,600, up slightly from last year, while the average size of our homes closed was down 3%, reflecting our ongoing efforts to keep our homes affordable. Bill?

Bill W. Wheat — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Net sales orders in the fourth quarter increased 81% to 23,726 homes and the value of those orders was $7.3 billion, up 84% from $4 billion in the prior year. We sold 10,596 more homes this quarter than the same quarter last year. This positions D.R. Horton to achieve further gains in market share and scale as we deliver these homes to our customers during fiscal 2021.

Our average number of active selling communities increased 3% from the prior year and was up 2% sequentially. Our average sales price on net sales orders in the fourth quarter was $307,600, up 2% from the prior year. The cancellation rate for the fourth quarter was 19%, down from 23% in the prior year quarter.

We believe the increase in demand in the second half of our fiscal year was fueled by increased buyer urgency due to lower interest rates, a limited supply of homes at affordable price points and, to some extent, pent-up demand from the pandemic slowdown earlier this year. We were and remain well-positioned for this increased demand with our affordable product offerings, lot supply and housing inventories. We continued to see strong increases in net sales orders of greater than 50% in October, compared to the same month last year. Jessica?

Jessica Hansen — Vice President of Investor Relations

Our gross profit margin on home sales revenue in the fourth quarter was 22.7%, up 110 basis points sequentially from the June quarter and up 170 basis points compared to the prior year quarter. The sequential increase in our gross margin from June to September exceeded our expectations and is primarily due to the strength of the overall housing market, which resulted in some pricing power and lower sales incentives.

On a per square foot basis, our revenues increased approximately 4% sequentially, while our stick-and-brick costs per square foot increased 1.5% and our lot cost increased 6%. We remain focused on managing the pricing incentives and sales pace relative to our lot supply and production capacity in each of our communities to optimize the return on our inventory investments and adjust to local market conditions and new home demand.

We expect both our construction and lot costs and our home prices will increase on a per square foot basis in our homes closed next quarter and we expect a further reduction in the average size of our homes closed. We currently expect our home sales gross margin in the first quarter to be around 23%. Bill?

Bill W. Wheat — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

In the fourth quarter, homebuilding SG&A expense as a percentage of revenues was 7.6%, down 90 basis points from 8.5% in the prior year quarter. For the year, homebuilding SG&A expense was 8.2%, down 50 basis points from 8.7% in 2019. Our homebuilding SG&A expense as a percentage of revenues is at its lowest point in our history, and we remain focused on controlling our SG&A, while ensuring our infrastructure appropriately supports our business. Mike?

Michael J. Murray — Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

We ended the year with 38,000 homes in inventory. 14,900 of our total homes were unsold, of which 1,900 were completed. We also had 1,800 model homes at the end of the year. Due to our strong sales increases in the second half of the year, especially for homes which were available for quick delivery, our level of unsold and completed unsold homes is lower than recent years.

As we mentioned in our last call, we have accelerated our pace of home starts across most of our communities to ensure we maintain an adequate number of homes available to meet demand. We made good progress to increase our homes in inventory during the fourth quarter and we expect to increase them further during the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

At September 30, our homebuilding lot position consisted of approximately 377,000 lots, of which 30% were owned and 70% were controlled through purchase contracts. 30% of our total owned lots are finished and at least 50% of our controlled lots are or will be finished when we purchase them. Our current lot portfolio continues to provide us a strong competitive position, allowing us to start construction on more homes. David?

David V. Auld — President and Chief Executive Officer

Our fourth quarter homebuilding investment in lots, land and development totaled $1.6 billion, of which $690 million was for finished lots, $500 million was for land, and $380 million was for land development. $330 million of our land and lot purchases in the fourth quarter were proportional after briefly slowing our investments in lots, land and development earlier this year and the beginning weeks of the pandemic. We have since increased our pace of investment to ensure we maintain an adequate lot supply to support our strong sales and home construction pace. As a result, for the year, we invested $5 billion in lots, land and development. Mike?

Michael J. Murray — Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

In October, we acquired the homebuilding operations of Braselton Homes, the largest homebuilder in Corpus Christi, Texas for $23 million in cash. The assets acquired included approximately 90 inventoried homes, 95 finished lots, control of 840 additional lots through purchase contracts and a sales order backlog of 125 homes. We welcome the Braselton team to the D.R. Horton family. Bill?

Bill W. Wheat — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Forestar, our majority-owned subsidiary is a publicly traded residential lot manufacturer operating in 49 markets across 21 states. Our strategic relationship with Forestar as a well-capitalized lot supplier across much of our operating footprint is serving us well and is presenting opportunities for both companies to gain market share. Forestar is delivering on its high-growth expectations with revenue growth of more than 100% and net income growth of 84% in fiscal year 2020 while they continued to build out their national operating platform.

At September 30, Forestar’s lot position consisted of 60,500 lots, of which 42,400 are owned and 18,100 are controlled through purchase contracts. 72% of Forestar’s owned lots are already under contract with D.R. Horton or subject to a right of first offer under our Master Supply Agreement. Forestar is separately capitalized from D.R. Horton and has approximately $740 million of liquidity, which includes $400 million of unrestricted cash and $340 million of available capacity on its revolving credit facility.

At September 30, Forestar’s net debt to capital ratio was 22.1% and their next senior note maturity is in 2024. With low leverage, ample liquidity and its relationship with D.R. Horton, Forestar is in a very strong position to navigate through changing economic conditions and continue to grow their business. Jessica?

Jessica Hansen — Vice President of Investor Relations

Financial services pretax income in the fourth quarter increased 100% to $121 million with a pre-tax profit margin of 54.9% compared to $61 million and 44.8% in the prior year quarter. For the year, financial services pretax income was $245 million on $585 million of revenues, representing a 41.9% pre-tax profit margin.

Despite the disruption in the secondary mortgage markets earlier this year caused by COVID-19 and the uncertainty of the impact of the CARES Act, our mortgage company has continued selling the mortgages that originates at strong net gains. We began retaining servicing rights on a portion of our FHA and VA loan originations in the third quarter due to lower valuations offered by mortgage servicers. Servicing values has since improved and we expect to sell these rights to third parties. We will continue to monitor developments in the mortgage market and adjust our operations to adapt to changes in market conditions.

For the quarter, 98% of our mortgage company’s loan originations related to homes closed via our homebuilding operations and our mortgage company handled the financing for 69% of our home buyers. FHA and VA loans accounted for 58% [Phonetic] of the mortgage company’s volume. Borrowers originating loans with DHI Mortgage this quarter had an average FICO score of 719 and an average loan-to-value ratio of 90%. First-time homebuyers represented 58% of the closing handled by our mortgage company, up from 50% in the prior year quarter. Mike?

Michael J. Murray — Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

DHI Communities is our multifamily rental company focused on suburban, garden style apartments that has five projects under active construction and one project that will substantially complete at the end of the year. These projects represent 1,730 multifamily units, including 1,430 units under active construction and 300 completed units. DHI Communities sold two projects during the first and second quarters of fiscal 2020. In fiscal 2021, we expect to begin marketing two or three projects for sale. However, we will be flexible on the timing of these sales based on market conditions. We expect new apartment sales to occur in the first quarter. DHI Communities’ assets totaled $246 million at September 30.

As we mentioned on our last call, we are also continuing to evaluate our opportunities in the single-family rental home market. During fiscal 2020, several of our homebuilding divisions began constructing and leasing homes to the single-family rental properties. At September 30, 2020, our homebuilding fixed assets included $87.2 million related to our single-family rental platform, representing 10 communities totaling 740 single-family rental homes in finished lots, of which 440 of these homes are complete. After each of these rental communities is constructed and achieves a stabilized level of leased occupancy, we expect to market and sell the entire community. We expect our total investment in our single and multifamily rental platforms to more than double by the end of fiscal 2021. Bill?

Bill W. Wheat — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Our balanced capital approach focuses on being disciplined, flexible and opportunistic. During fiscal 2020, our cash provided by homebuilding operations was $1.9 billion and our cumulative cash generated from homebuilding operations for the past five years totals $5.2 billion. At September 30, we had $4.4 billion of homebuilding liquidity, consisting of $2.6 billion of unrestricted homebuilding cash, and $1.8 billion of available capacity on our homebuilding revolving credit facilities.

Our homebuilding leverage was 17.5% at fiscal year end with $2.4 billion of homebuilding public notes outstanding and $400 million of senior note maturities in the next 12 months. Subsequent to year-end, we issued $500 million of 1.4% homebuilding senior notes due in October 2027. We plan to continue maintaining higher homebuilding cash balances than in prior years to support the increased scale and activity in our business and to provide flexibility to adjust to changing conditions and opportunities.

At September 30, our stockholders’ equity was $11.8 billion and book value per share was $32.53, up 20% from a year ago. For the year, our return on equity was 22.1%, an improvement of 490 basis points from 17.2% a year ago. During the quarter, we paid cash dividends of $63.7 million. For the year, we paid cash dividends of $256 million and repurchased 7 million shares of common stock for $360.4 million. We did not repurchase any shares during the third and fourth quarters, but we expect to resume share repurchases during fiscal 2021. Our outstanding share count is down 1% from a year ago, and we currently have an outstanding share repurchase authorization of $535 million.

Based on our financial position and outlook for fiscal 2021, our Board of Directors increased our quarterly cash dividend by 14% to $0.20 per share. We currently expect to pay dividends of approximately $290 million in fiscal 2021. Jessica?

Jessica Hansen — Vice President of Investor Relations

Based on today’s market conditions and looking forward to the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we expect to generate consolidated revenues of $5.4 billion to $5.6 billion and our homes closed to be in a range between 17,500 and 18,000 homes. We expect our home sales gross margin in the first quarter to be around 23% and homebuilding SG&A in the first quarter to be approximately 8.9% of homebuilding revenues. We anticipate the financial services pretax profit margin in the first quarter of 35% to 40%, and we expect our income tax rate to be approximately 24%.

Looking further out, we currently expect to generate consolidated revenues for the full fiscal year of 2021 of $24 billion to $25 billion and to close between 77,000 and 80,000 homes. We forecast an income tax rate for fiscal 2021 of approximately 24% and we currently expect our outstanding share count at the end of fiscal 2021 to be approximately flat with the end of fiscal 2020.

We expect to generate positive cash flow from our homebuilding operations in fiscal 2021. However, we are not providing specific guidance for the level of our homebuilding cash flow in fiscal 2021 at this time, as we prioritize investing in attractive return opportunities in our homebuilding business augmenting our housing and land and lot inventories after much better than expected demand this year and potential M&A. After reinvesting in our homebuilding business, our cash flow priorities include: significantly increasing our investment in both our multi and single-family rental platforms; maintaining our conservative homebuilding leverage and strong liquidity; paying a dividend, which was just recently increased; and repurchasing shares to keep our outstanding share count flat year-over-year. David?

David V. Auld — President and Chief Executive Officer

In closing, our results reflect the strength of our experienced teams, industry-leading market share, broad geographic footprint and affordable product offerings across multiple brands. Our strong balance sheet, ample liquidity and low leverage provide us with significant financial flexibility to effectively operate in changing economic conditions and we plan to maintain our disciplined approach to investing capital to enhance the long term value of our company.

Thank you to the entire D.R. Horton team for your focus and hard work. Your efforts during 2020 have been remarkable. We are proud of your work ethic and your positive spirit as you safely continue helping our customers close on their much-anticipated demands. We closed on most homes in a year in our company’s history, are incredibly well positioned to continue improving our operations in 2021.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We will now host questions.

