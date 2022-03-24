Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total sales increased 41.3% year-over-year to $2.45 billion. Blended same-restaurant sales increased 38.1%.
Net earnings were $247 million, or $1.93 per share, compared to $128.7 million, or $0.98 per share, in the same period a year ago.
Darden updated its outlook for FY2022 based on its year-to-date results. The company expects total sales of approx. $9.55-9.62 billion and EPS from continuing operations of $7.30-7.45.
