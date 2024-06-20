Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total sales increased 6.8% year-over-year to $2.95 billion. Same-restaurant sales remained flat.

Net earnings were $308.1 million, or $2.57 per share, compared to $315.1 million, or $2.58 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $2.65, up 2.7% from last year.

For fiscal year 2025, total sales are expected to be $11.8-11.9 billion while same-restaurant sales are expected to grow 1-2%. Diluted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $9.40-9.60.

