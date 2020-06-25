Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to profit last year, as sales decreased during the three-month period. The results, meanwhile, exceeded the forecast and the company’s stock gained early Thursday following the announcement.
The company reported a loss of $1.24 per share for the quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to earnings of $1.76 per share a year earlier. Unadjusted net loss was $480 million or $3.86 per share, compared to earnings of $208 million or $1.67 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Total sales plunged 43% annually to $1.27 billion during the quarter, hurt by negative blended same-restaurant sales that was partially offset by an extra week of operations and new store additions.
Both earnings and sales came in above the market’s prediction. Darden’s shares made strong gains during pre-market trading on Thursday, after closing the previous session lower. The stock has lost 37% since the beginning of the year and 42% in the past twelve months.
Most Popular
Is Trade Desk (TTD) strong enough to resist the market turmoil?
Ad tech platform Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) should be happy for being a part of the rapidly expanding digital advertising market. The company, which is currently going through a
How well is Costco Wholesale Corporation placed to ride the Covid-19 Pandemic?
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) has always been a step ahead of other retailers, thanks to its membership-based model and loyal customer base. Its resilience has been evident during the
Smith & Wesson (SWBI) surpasses Q4 estimates amid unprecedented gun demand
Recently, gun stocks have been increasing as the situation in the US created an unprecedented demand for guns. The data from National Instant Criminal Background Check Systems (NICS), which does