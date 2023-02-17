Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
DBX Earnings: Dropbox Q4 2022 revenue and profit increase
Cloud service provider Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) has reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 when the company’s user base grew by 6%.
Fourth-quarter earnings, excluding special items, decreased modestly to $0.40 per share from $0.41 per share in the corresponding period of last year. On a reported basis, the net profit was $328.3 million or $0.93 per share, compared to $124.6 million or $0.32 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Revenues increased 6% annually to $598.9 million. The top line benefited from a 6% increase in the number of paying users.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Dropbox’s Q4 results
“Looking ahead to 2023, we remain focused on executing against our strategic objectives, improving our operational efficiency, and continuing to leverage advancements in AI and ML into our product roadmap as we work towards our mission of designing a more enlightened way of working,” said Dropbox’s CEO Drew Houston.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
AMAT Earnings: Applied Materials Q1 2023 revenue and profit increase
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Thursday reported higher adjusted earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings of the semiconductor technology company increased to $2.03 per
Domino’s Pizza set to report Q4 results. Here’s all you need to know
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is probably the most popular pizza brand and it has dominated the market for quite some time, aided by competitive pricing and quality products. Restaurant
Hasbro (HAS) expects low single-digit decline in revenue in FY2023
Shares of Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) were up over 2% on Thursday following the announcement of its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results. Earnings beat expectations while revenue came in line