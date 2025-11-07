DBX Earnings: Dropbox reports higher adj. profit for Q3 2025

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) on Friday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in adjusted earnings.

The tech firm, a leading cloud-based document management platform, reported adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share for the third quarter, compared to $0.60 per share in the corresponding period last year. On a reported basis, net income rose to $123.8 million or $0.47 per share in Q3 from $106.7 million or $0.34 per share in Q3 2024.

Third-quarter revenues were $634.4 million, compared to $638.8 million in the year-ago quarter. On a constant currency basis, revenue was down 1.2% year-over-year.

“We just launched the self-serve version of Dash and deep integration with Dropbox, giving both new customers and our existing base of 575,000 paying businesses access to an AI assistant and search engine that connects to all their work apps. Early customer response has been positive, and we’re also seeing continued improvement in retention and execution in our core business as we focus on sustainable growth,” said Dropbox’s CEO Drew Houston.