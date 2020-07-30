Decoding Yum! Brands Q2 earnings: Infographic

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) posted second-quarter financial before the opening bell on Thursday. The Q2 revenues were broadly in line with expectations, while the bottom-line was much stronger than what the street had anticipated.
YUM shares were trading modestly higher immediately following the announcement. The stock has fallen 7% since the beginning of this year, hurt by pandemic-driven store closures.
CEO David Gibbs said Same-store sales trends for open stores stabilized in June just a few points short of flat, despite the majority of our dining rooms still remaining closed, and these trends have continued into July.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analysts comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Yum! Brands Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
