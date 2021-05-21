Deere & Co tops market estimate in Q2: Infographic

Deere and Company (NYSE: DE) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours Friday.

The agricultural machinery manufacturer reported a 30% rise in Q2 revenue to $12.05 billion, surpassing the Wall Street consensus.

The company reported a net income of $1.7 billion or $5.68 per share compared to $666 million or $2.11 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.

