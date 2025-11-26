Deere & Company (DE) Earnings: 4Q25 Key Numbers

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 11% to $12.39 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

Net income was $1.06 billion, or $3.93 per share, compared to $1.24 billion, or $4.55 per share, last year.

Net income attributable to Deere & Company is forecasted to be $4.00-4.75 billion in fiscal year 2026.