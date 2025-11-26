Dell Technologies (DELL) reports third-quarter fiscal 2026 results

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) has announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, reporting an 11% increase in revenues.
- Third-quarter 2026 revenue increased 11% year-over-year to a record high of $27.0 billion
- Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue increased 24% YoY to $14.1 billion in Q3
- At $12.5 billion, Client Solutions Group’s revenue was up 3% year-over-year during the three months
- Q3 earnings, on a per-share basis, jumped 39% annually to $2.28; adjusted earnings rose 17% to an all-time high of $2.59 per share
- Cash flow from operations came in at $1.2 billion in the third quarter
- During the quarter, the company returned $1.6 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends
- For the fourth quarter of FY26, the management expects revenue to be between $31.0 billion and $32.0 billion
- The guidance for fourth-quarter adjusted earnings is $3.50 at the midpoint, up 31%
- For fiscal 2026, revenue is expected to be between $111.2 billion and $112.2 billion
- Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be $9.92 in fiscal 2026, at the midpoint, up 22%
