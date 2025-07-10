Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Operating revenue remained flat versus the year-ago quarter at $16.64 billion.
GAAP net income increased 63% year-over-year to $2.13 billion, or $3.27 per share. Adjusted EPS decreased 11% to $2.10.
For the third quarter of 2025, total revenue is expected to grow 0-4% YoY and EPS is expected to be $1.25-1.75.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
PepsiCo likely to report weak Q2 results as North America demand slumps
After entering fiscal 2025 on a low note, PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is gearing up to publish its second-quarter results. The company is facing sales pressure amid geopolitical tensions and
Bank earnings preview: These banking leaders will report Q2 2025 results next week, what to expect
The earnings season is set to kick off next week with quarterly reports from a number of leading banks. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Citigroup (NYSE: C) and Wells
Johnson & Johnson to report Q2 earnings on July 16. Here’s what to expect
Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) business strategy for fiscal 2025 is focused on reducing the impact of patent expirations on its revenue. Anticipating sales to benefit from growth initiatives, including