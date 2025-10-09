Delta Air Lines (DAL) Q3 2025 revenue and earnings rise YoY, beat estimates

Aviation giant Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) on Thursday reported higher revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The numbers also came in above analysts’ estimates.

Operating revenues increased to $16.7 billion in the third quarter from $15.7 billion in the prior-year quarter. As a result, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.71 in the September quarter from $1.50 a year earlier. Both revenues and the bottom line exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

For the fourth quarter, the management expects operating margin to be between 10.5% and 12%, and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.60 to $1.90.

“We delivered September quarter results at the top end of our expectations on a combination of strong execution and improving fundamentals,” said Delta’s chief executive officer Ed Bastian.