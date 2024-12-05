DG Earnings: All you need to know about Dollar General’s Q3 2024 earnings results

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 5% year-over-year to $10.2 billion. Same-store sales increased 1.3%.

Net income was $196.5 million, down 28.9% while EPS decreased 29.4% to $0.89 compared to last year.

Revenue beat estimates while earnings fell short.

The company is updating its guidance for fiscal year 2024 and now expects net sales growth of approx. 4.8-5.1%, compared to its previous expectation of approx. 4.7-5.3%.

Same-store sales growth is expected to be approx. 1.1-1.4%, compared to the prior expectation of 1.0-1.6%. EPS is expected to be approx. $5.50-5.90, compared to the previous expectation of approx. $5.50-6.20.

The stock rose over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.

