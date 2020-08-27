Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
DG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Dollar General Q2 2020 financial results
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 24.4% year-over-year to $8.7 billion driven by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales. Same-store sales increased 18.8%, helped by an increase in average transaction amount.
Net income increased 84.6% to $787.6 million compared to the same period last year while EPS rose 89.1% to $3.12.
Due to the prevailing uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is not providing full-year 2020 guidance.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
NetApp (NTAP) Q1 2021 key financials in a nutshell
NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) stock jumped more than 10% in the extended hours after the company reported its first quarter 2021 earnings results that beat the market's estimates. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73
Box Inc Q2 2021 earnings: Infographic
Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) reported second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday. The internet company reported an 11% increase in Q2 revenues to $192 million, beating Wall Street
Splunk (SPLK) slips to loss in Q2 on lower revenues; stock falls
Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2021, compared to profit last year, as revenues of the software company declined 5% due to pandemic-related