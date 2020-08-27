DG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Dollar General Q2 2020 financial results

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 24.4% year-over-year to $8.7 billion driven by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales. Same-store sales increased 18.8%, helped by an increase in average transaction amount.

Net income increased 84.6% to $787.6 million compared to the same period last year while EPS rose 89.1% to $3.12.

Due to the prevailing uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is not providing full-year 2020 guidance.

