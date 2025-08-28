Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Q2 earnings rise on higher sales
Sportswear company DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) on Thursday announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in sales and profit.
Net sales increased 5% year-over-year to $3.6 billion in the July quarter. Comparable store sales rose 5%, compared to 4.5% growth in the prior-year quarter.
Net income, on a reported basis, increased to $381 million or $4.71 per share in the second quarter from $362 million or $4.37 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $4.38 per share, vs. $4.37 per share last year.
The company raised its full-year 2025 guidance for comparable sales growth to a range of 2.0% to 3.5%, up from the previous forecast of 1.0% to 3.0%. It also increased full-year earnings per share guidance to a range of $13.90 to 14.50, up from the earlier outlook of $13.80 to 14.40.
“We are very pleased with our strong Q2 results. Our performance shows how well our long-term strategies are working, the strength and resilience of our operating model, and the impact of our team’s consistent execution. Our Q2 comps increased 5.0%, with growth in average ticket and transactions, and we drove second quarter gross margin expansion,” said Lauren Hobart, CEO of DICK’s Sporting.
