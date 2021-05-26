Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts, Retail
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
DKS Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Q1 2021 earnings call dated May. 26, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the DICK’s Sporting Goods First Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the conference over to Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Nordstrom (JWN) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales increased 44% year-over-year to $2.9 billion. Sales were down 13% compared to the first quarter of 2019.
Intuit (INTU) Q3 results miss estimates; revenue up 39%
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2021. But the results missed Wall Street's estimates. At $4.17 billion, third-quarter revenues
Here’s what these airline companies expect in the coming months
The airline industry is gradually picking up pace after a tough period and even though a full recovery will take time, companies are seeing improvements in travel trends and they