Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the DICK’S Sporting Goods Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nate Gilch — Senior Director of Investor Relations

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss our second quarter 2020 results. On today’s call will be Ed Stack, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Lauren Hobart, our President; and Lee Belitsky, our Chief Financial Officer. A playback of today’s call will be archived in our Investor Relations website located at investors.DICKS.com for approximately 12 months.

As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Any such statements should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements in our earnings release and risk factor discussions in our filings with the SEC, including our last Annual Report on the Form 10-K and cautionary statements made during this call. We assume no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements or information. Please refer to our Investor Relations website to find the reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures referenced in today’s call.

And finally, a couple of admin items, first, a note on our same-store sales reporting practices. Our consolidated same-store sales calculation include stores that were temporarily closed as a result of COVID-19. The method of calculating comp sales varies across the retail industry including the treatment of temporary store closures as a result of COVID-19. Accordingly, our method of calculation may not be the same as other retailers. Furthermore, recall during our Q4 call, we announced our intent to move away from providing e-commerce sales growth and e-commerce penetration metrics beginning in Q1.

Given the circumstances surrounding our store closures, we provided these metrics last quarter and are continuing to provide these metrics for Q2. We will revisit this decision for the third quarter. And lastly for your future scheduling purposes, we are tentatively planning to publish our third quarter 2020 earnings release before the market opens on December 24th, 2020 with our subsequent earnings call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

And with that, I will now turn the call over to Ed.

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Thanks, Nate. Good morning, everyone. As announced earlier this morning. We had an exceptionally strong second quarter in which we delivered our highest ever quarterly sales and earnings. We achieved record consolidated sales of $2.71 billion, consolidated same-store sales increased 20.7%, even with approximately 15% of our stores closed on average during the period. This followed our 3.2% comp increase last year. Our second quarter non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.21 represented a 155% increase over last year and was also an all-time record.

Before we get into the details, I want to take a moment to thank our teammates, who is hard work and dedication to our Company and to the athletes we serve made these significant results possible. Concurrent with our strong business performance, I’m pleased to report that, during the quarter we returned our teammates from furlough, restored previously reduced salaries and repaid teammates for their lost wages.

Now back to our Q2 results. 20.7% comp sales increase was driven by the continued success of our industry leading omnichannel experience. Our e-commerce sales were tremendous, increasing nearly 200%. More than 75% of our online sales were fulfilled by our stores, which serve as localized distribution points and are the hub of our omnichannel experience. By the end of June, we reopened 100% of our stores to the public, while continuing to prioritize the health and safety of the teammates and the athletes we serve. We saw increases in both average ticket and transactions as well as growth across each of our three primary categories of hardlines, apparel and footwear.

Lastly, our private brands continue to be a significant source of strength and growth, outperforming the Company average by approximately 500 basis points. This broad-based performance is a testament to the flexibility and dedication of our teammates who reacted quickly to meet favorable shifts and consumer demand throughout the quarter. During this pandemic, the importance of health and fitness has accelerated. Participation in socially distant outdoor activities has increased and there has been a greater shift towards athletic apparel and active lifestyle product with people spending more time working and exercising at home. The majority of our assortment sit squarely at the center of these trends.

Over the past few months, the partnerships demonstrated by our strategic vendors has been unparallel. During Q2, we leveraged the strong vendor relationships and our private brand supply chain to aggressively chase product in the most in-demand categories. Certain categories in the marketplace where supply-constrained therefore less promotional and our margin rates increased by 325 basis points during the quarter. This merchandise margin expansion drove significant improvement in gross margin, which increased 456 basis points.

Now, let me touch on our third quarter performance. The favorable shifts in consumer demand that drove our strong comps during Q2 have continued into Q3, partially offset by softness in the key back-to-school categories. With the significant part of back-to-school already behind us, through the first three weeks of Q3, our consolidated comp sales have increased 11% with continued margin rate expansion. As I look at our business, we’re in a great lane right now. We have reopened our stores and remained committed to the procedures to protect our teammates and athletes’ health and safety, we have enhanced our e-commerce offering with curbside pickup and faster shipping, our product assortment is well tailored to the recent consumer trends supported by strong relationships with our key brands. And importantly, we’re in a strong financial position having paid our line of credit to zero and have approximately $1 billion in cash, we’re really in a great position.

In summary, we are extremely pleased with our Q2 results and look forward to the remainder of the year. I’d now like to turn the call over to Lauren.

Lauren R. Hobart — President and Director

Thank you, Ed and good morning, everyone. I want to start by also thanking our teammates. You are the foundation of our Company and your efforts helped us continue to execute a seamless omnichannel experience and deliver a record-setting comp sales increase for Q2. This morning, I will review our strong brick and mortar and online results and I’ll also provide updates on our marketing efforts in our private brands.

First, we experienced a very strong athlete response to our store reopenings. We saw momentum build throughout the quarter and delivered positive double-digit brick and mortar store comps during both June and July. Our teammates have worked tirelessly to adapt to a constantly changing landscape and have demonstrated an unrelenting commitment to serve our athletes and communities safely. In recognition of our hourly store and DC teammates’ efforts, we recently announced the 15% paid premium will be extended through the end of the year. In total, during the second quarter, we invested $42 million across increment of COVID-related compensation and safety measures. Going forward, we expect approximately $50 million of similar cost per quarter through the end of this year.

Turning to e-commerce. During the second quarter, our online sales increased 194% with over 50% mobile penetration. This included curbside pickup where we focused on improving speed and convenience and the athlete response remains very strong. E-commerce merchandise margin expanded meaningfully which along with higher penetration of curbside and sales drove a significant improvement in e-commerce gross margin. We also continue to reduce delivery times to our athletes, even as e-commerce demand remained at unprecedented levels. This success online is a direct result of the technology and fulfillment investments we have made over the years, as well as better integration of our digital and store channels, as we work to relentlessly improve the athlete experience, enhance our profitability and build the best-in-class omnichannel platform.

Moving to marketing, where one of our largest assets is our ScoreCard loyalty program. We have over 20 million active users in the program, accounting for more than 70% of our sales. The data from this program drives our digital and direct marketing efforts, which we continue to enhance during Q2, enabling more personalized communications with our athletes. Throughout Q2, we also maintained a strong voice through several compelling marketing initiatives. Our See You Out There campaign inspired athletes everywhere filling them with hope and motivation to get outside. Our gold specific marketing was also successful as we focused on our fitting experience and product offerings.

Most recently at the end of Q2, we launched our back-to-school campaigns, which addresses the ever-changing landscape and acknowledges that no matter how you going back to school, whether it’s in-person or on camera, we still need to have the best styles. We paired these larger brand campaigns as more tactical marketing around store reopenings and curbside pickup to ensure our athletes there to get products then wherever and whenever they wanted it.

Lastly, across our stores and online, our private brands remain a key source of strength and differentiation within our assortment. As I mentioned, they outperformed the Company average by approximately 500 basis points in Q2. We’ve been particularly pleased with CALIA and DSG which represented our second and third largest women’s athletic apparel brands during the quarter. And in total, across all categories, after only one year following of its launch, DSG has surpassed Field & Stream to become our largest private brand.

In closing, we remain very excited about the future of DICK’S Sporting Goods as we continue to leverage our best-in-class omnichannel platform to serve our athletes. I’ll now turn the call over to Lee to review our financial results in more retail.

Lee J. Belitsky — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Lauren and good morning, everyone. Let’s begin with a brief review of our second quarter results. Consolidated sales increased 20.1% to approximately $2.71 billion. Consolidated same store sales increased 20.7% driven by a 17.9% increase in average ticket and a 2.8% increase in transactions. Our e-commerce sales increased 194%, and as 1% of total net sales, our online business increased 30% compared to 12% last year. And as Ed mentioned, during the quarter we delivered growth across each of our three primary categories hardlines, apparel and footwear merchandise.

Gross profit in the second quarter was $936.9 million or 34.53% of net sales, a 456 basis point improvement compared to last year. This improvement was driven by merchandise margin rate expansion of 325 basis points and leverage on fixed occupancy costs of 204 basis points. The merchandise margin rate expansion was primarily driven by fewer promotions as well as better-than-anticipated sales and margin on merchandise nearing end of life. This was partially offset by shipping expenses and e-commerce fulfillment costs as a result of our meaningfully higher e-commerce sales growth, as well as the fixed costs associated with our two e-commerce fulfillment centers that opened in the third quarter last year.

Gross profit also included $10 million of incremental COVID-related compensation and safety costs. SG&A expenses were $543 million or 20.01% of net sales, down 305 basis points from the same period last year due to the significant sales increase. SG&A dollars increased only $22 million from the same period last year. This includes $32 million of incremental COVID-related compensation and safety costs and $12 million associated with the change in value of our deferred comp plans, resulting from the significant increase in overall equity markets in the quarter which fully — which is fully offset in other income and has no impact on earnings.

These expenses were partially offset by expense reductions, following our temporary store closures, driven by our strong sales and gross profit margin non-GAAP EBT was $397.8 million or 14.66% of net sales, up $246.7 million or 797 basis points of operating margin expansion versus same period last year. In total, we delivered non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.21 compared to earnings per diluted share of $1.26 last year, a 155% year-over-year increase. On a GAAP basis, our earnings per diluted share were $3.12. This included $6.6 million in non-cash interest expense as well as $1.1 million additional shares required in the GAAP diluted share calculation, both related to the convertible notes we issued in Q1. For additional details, and as you can refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation tables of our press release that we issued this morning.

Now, I’ll briefly review our 2020 first half results. Despite temporary store closures during March, April and May, consolidated sales decreased only 3.2% to approximately $4.05 billion. Consolidated same store sales decreased only 2.3%. Within this, our e-commerce sales increased 154%, and as a percent of total net sales, our online business increased 33% versus 12% last year. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.60, and this included $76 million or $0.65 per diluted share of incremental COVID-related compensation and safety costs and compares to non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.86 for the first 26 weeks last year.

Now, moving to our balance sheet. As Ed stated, we’re in a strong financial position, and during the quarter, we leveraged our cash flow from operations, as well as cash on hand to repay $1.4 billion of outstanding borrowings on our $1.855 billion revolving credit facility. We ended Q2 with $1.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings on our line. Our quarter-end inventory levels decreased 12% compared to the end of the same period last year, and looking ahead, our inventory is clean and we will continue to optimize our assortment to improve our in-stock positions in the most in-demand categories. As previously announced, in light of our strong business results, we reinstated, our dividend program, and during the quarter, we paid $26 million in quarterly dividends.

Net capital expenditures were just $12.5 million and we did not repurchase shares. With respect to our full year outlook, there is still a high degree of uncertainty surrounding the scale of duration of several key external factors. This includes the COVID-19 pandemic and economic stimulus as well as employment and consumer confidence and their potential impact on our business. Given this uncertainty, we will not provide a 2020 outlook for sales and earnings at this time. We will continue to reassess the practicality of resuming the guidance in future quarters. While mindful of the uncertainty in the current environment, we are extremely pleased with our significant Q2 results as well as our Q3 sales trends. We remain very enthusiastic of future DICK’S Sporting Goods.

This concludes our prepared comments. Thank you for your interest in DICK’S Sporting Goods, and operator, you may now open up the line for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from Robby Ohmes of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Robert Ohmes — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Good morning, guys. I’ll say great quarter, but I really don’t have a word for a quarter like this, it’s pretty unbelievable. See, Ed, my question I think for you is, these categories that are doing so great, I think you’re not the only ones that are seeing this unbelievable sell-through rate. How are you thinking about in-stock levels in a lot of these solitary leisure categories for the balance of the year, given that others are running short? And, do we need to be concerned about your inventory positioning when we think about, how we think about your sales run rate going forward? And maybe, Ed, could you tie into that, has anything changed in how you guys are thinking about the hunt category? I know you’ve exited in a lot of stores, is that expected to continue? And then lastly, some comment — comments on the golf category, maybe some insights on how Golf Galaxy comps are doing?

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Sure. Robby, thanks. Let me start with the hunt category first, so this has not changed our view towards the hunt category, we’re still planning to significantly reduce that exit, what we’re doing with Field & Stream, and so really nothing has changed, although that business from what I understand has really been quite good, we’re not changing our position on that. As we take a look at stock levels, Rob, we’re going to be somewhat inventory constrained on some of these categories, but we’ve got a flow of product that, as it comes in, it goes right back out, and we actually think we’re going to be in a better positioned from an inventory standpoint going forward, in the fitness category, in the bike category and a little bit in the golf category, beginning towards the end of September and into October. So we’ve — our team has done a great job working to supply chain, a number of these products that we talked about from a fitness standpoint bikes, our own private brands. So we control the supply chain, and the team has done a great job of being able to service the athlete or the customers. If you’re going to walk in our store, it’s still going to look like our fitness business has really depleted, but the flow of product we have coming in, it’s kind of going out as fast as it’s coming in. We expect the trends from a sales standpoint in those categories to continue.

As far as the golf business, golf is one of those categories that are you’re outdoor social distancing. There’s — it’s — the golf business has been great at both DICK’S and at Galaxy. There is a number of young people who have come into the game, because they’re not playing football or soccer or some other sports. So they’re out playing, guys are out playing golf, because they’re not at their kids games, men, women and kids of all really have jumped into this game, and we expect that to continue through the balance of the year too. The golf season is being extended with what’s going on right now with the playoffs and the PGA Tour, followed by the US Open in September and then the Masters in November. So we think golf is one of those categories that’s going to be really very good.

There is some concerns about people saying, well, what’s going to happen when it gets cold and people go inside. Well, up north, that’s a concern, if it gets really cold in November and December, but we have so many stores that are in the south, in the West that the weather is going to be, you’re going to be able to get outside 12 months a year. So we’re pretty — we continue to be pretty excited about our business.

Robert Ohmes — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Ed, that’s great. Thanks. And just, do you give the Golf Galaxy comps?

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

We don’t, Robby.

Robert Ohmes — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

All right. Thanks so much. And…

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

But they’re good. But they’re good.

Robert Ohmes — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

That’s great. Thanks so much.

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Thanks, Robby.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kate McShane of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Kate McShane — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Hi, thank you. Good morning.

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Hi, Kate.

Kate McShane — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

The first question I had was around team sports. I wondered if you could maybe go through a little bit more, what you’re seeing within maybe certain team sport categories? And how much maybe that can affect Q3? And then my second question was just about the fulfilling from store. I think you mentioned 75% of the e-commerce fulfilled by store. What was that in previous quarters? And was it higher because of the curbside pickup option? And do you expect it to be elevated going forward?

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Look, Kate, I will take the one on team sports, and then I’ll let Lauren talk about e-com. So from a team sports standpoint, the team sports business is not very good right now, with the exception of baseball. The baseball businesses continue to be pretty good. But other sports have been difficult. We expect them to continue to be difficult through all of Q3, but we’ve got the majority of this business behind us. And I think people should understand that the back-to-school business and the team sports business is going to be difficult through this back-to-school time frame. But we are more than offsetting that with comps at 11% so far this quarter. And the back-to-school business and the team sports business will become less important as we go forward. So, but team sports is going to be difficult. The way we’re looking at this is, that we’re just banking comps for next year with the team sports business. We hope it will be better next year.

Lauren R. Hobart — President and Director

Great. And I’ll take your second question, Kate. So in terms of the percentage of e-commerce business that was fulfilled out of the stores, I do think it’s meaningful to point out that 75% is a large increase in the past, we’ve indicated it with the majority — the majority, over half. But this is a meaningful increase that’s being fulfilled from the stores. And yes, you’re right that a lot of that business is going out, the front door as well as what used to be just the back door in terms of curbside and ship from store, curbside remains really strong, even as we open the stores, it’s the business that we believe strongly is here to stay and we believe it will be an important player throughout the back half of the year and into holiday, and into the future.

Kate McShane — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Chris Horvers of J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Chris Horvers — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Thanks. Good morning, everybody. So first a follow-up question is, Ed, you just talk about team sports is getting behind us and back-to-school is peaked as well and you have in a number of school districts and opening later in then taxes and delayed sports programs in New York State, high school sports are delayed till September 21st. So I guess, how do you think about the potential acceleration of the business? Can you maybe peel away, what’s going on in the — these non — like what’s going on in the comp base ex back-to-school and team sports.

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Well, we won’t get into quite that level of detail. But as I said, the team sports and back-to-school business has been soft so far, and even with that being soft and we have a big part of it, behind us, the comps are still plus 11%. As we take a look at some of the school districts and states that have indicated that they’re going to delay sports, we’ve got some inventory to be able to service them, but we’re not sure that that’s actually going to happen, when it gets right down to it. Are they going to play, are they not going to play, so are we’re being cautious as we go forward from the — from a team sport standpoint in these fall sports.

Chris Horvers — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Understood. I guess maybe the other way to try to cut the question is, you talked about strong trends accelerating obviously over the quarter, because of how you report comps including closed stores and then double digit brick and mortar, in June and July. So our rough math, you said that you were down 4% quarter-to-date when you reported last time, it looks like you comp 30 in those months. Is that — is that accurate?

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

That’s pretty close. Yes.

Chris Horvers — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Understood. And my follow-up is we — on the SG&A, obviously a lot of puts and takes in there. You did have furlough savings, presumably some, maybe some rent, not rent, but maybe some other reduced hours affecting that SG&A line as well. So what’s the right pace of SG&A to sort of look at our back half estimates on a go-forward basis? Last year, you were $515 million in SG&A, and $600 million in the third and fourth quarters, are we now building off that or what’s the right base that we’re building from?

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

I think last year is the right, basically, take a look at, in Q3, we had a big — a big piece of incentive comp in there that, unless we have really extraordinary results here, we won’t anniversary that kind of level of incentive comp, but I think the last year base is good one to build off of and then we talked about the incremental COVID expenses, $50 million a quarter, probably split around $40 million will be on the SG&A line, and $10 million in the gross margin, will hit gross margin.

Chris Horvers — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

And just maybe a kind of different way, what, how much was the furlough savings that was an offset in the SG&A line?

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Yeah. There were lot of — there were a lot of pieces in there, furlough savings, we had some small reductions in force that are involved. We cut travel, we cut consulting costs, we really batten down the hatches in Q1 and cut capex and cut other SG&A expenses along the way. So we did have some pretty significant savings, particularly in the first half of the second quarter.

Chris Horvers — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Understood. Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Lasser of UBS. Please go ahead.

Michael Lasser — UBS — Analyst

Good morning. Thanks a lot for taking my question. Was the entirety of the slowdown from 30% comps in June, July to 11% comps for the day in August due to weakness in back-to-school and team sports for the other categories as well.

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

It was pretty — it’s pretty much played by back-to-school, the back-to-school categories. And then those back-to-school categories is footwear is all the team sports, which is a pretty violent peak in the month of the first part of August, much more — a much higher percent of our total sales. In August, then it will be in September and October. And so those back to school categories. The team sports, the cleat business backpacks, all of those have been soft, but even with that comps are still running 11% with margin rate expansion.

Michael Lasser — UBS — Analyst

And to borrow the term that you used, very eloquently, Ed, it’s not only to think about banking some comp for next year from the team sports business getting better or next year, whenever we get back to normal. But also back-to school, getting back to normal. So, is that the right way to think about it?

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Yeah. I think so, Michael. I think the back-to-school business next year, we hope it will be — will be better, because we hope kids are actually going back to school in the classroom and playing sports, which we think is really important for the kids, but let’s face it, there will be some offset to that too, if some other categories that might not be quite as strong. But we think, we are in a great lane for what’s going on right now in the country. From an outdoor standpoint, the golf business, the camping business, kayaking, fitness, running. We think we’re in a great lane, and a lot of these — these activities are going to continue into next year. Even when hopefully next, sometime next year covered is behind us with a vaccine and therapeutics, etc. So…

Michael Lasser — UBS — Analyst

— it’s how you’re thinking about that consumers have adopted all these new behaviors and habits, whether it’s working out at home or kayaking or fishing or golfing. And they wouldn’t necessarily be give back next year, these habits are here to stay and under what conditions would you change — would your thinking change? And then I’ll turn it over. Thank you.

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

I don’t — so I think these things are pretty sticky. I think people are going to continue to do these activities. There are some great family activities that have taken place here. And I think people are going to continue those for some time into the future. What would make us think differently about that? If the trends change, but right now we don’t see them changing significantly.

Michael Lasser — UBS — Analyst

Okay, thank you very much, —

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Thanks, Michael.

Operator

Our next question comes from Paul Lejuez of Citi Research. Please go ahead.

Paul Lejuez — Citi Research — Analyst

Hey, thanks, guys. Just a follow-up on the last couple of comments about comp opportunity, next year and also maybe some offsets to that. Can you maybe talk about some of the stronger specific categories that you [Technical Issues].

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

We lost you.

Lauren R. Hobart — President and Director

Stronger categories that we see.

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Paul, are you still there? Operator, if we can go to the next call, and then when Paul resumes, we can jump him in the front of the line.

Operator

Okay. Our next question will come from Simeon Gutman of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Simeon Gutman — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Thanks, everyone. Good morning. I wanted to ask first on gross margin. If you look back to 2019, it ended at around 29% and changed and that once peaked at about 31.5%. So it’s about 200 basis points below the peak. Does the channel mix explain most of this gap? And I think if we got the math right, it was about a 40 basis point or 50 basis point channel mix headwind this quarter. What would be the reason, it can’t inch closer to that prior peak. I know e-commerce is probably extra good, because of pick up in store, but should it narrow back over time, assuming the March margin continues to stay healthy?

Lee J. Belitsky — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

It should edge back toward that level. There has been a channel shift, and the gross margin is lower, because we have the delivery expense, we have the shipping expense in e-com, which is a structural difference, but we are leveraging some of the fixed expenses and e-com and fulfillment along the way. And a lot of it comes down to have promotional. We’re going to have to be. So we haven’t had to be terribly promotional over the last three or four months or so — and e-com. I don’t expect we’re going to be able to maintain the same levels of gross margin coming out of our e-commerce business indefinitely. But you know, for some time going forward, we should be able to maintain elevated levels of gross margin.

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

I think it can move — it can move closer to that also too, Simeon, based on what’s happening with our private brands. Our private brands are doing extremely well, whether it’d be CALIA, the DSG brand, what we’re doing in a number of other categories to fitness brands. So as our private brands continue to improve, our margin rates will continue to improve.

Simeon Gutman — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Yeah. And any sense on the stickiness of using this curbside model, which I’m sure a lot of customers have been introduced to, which this wasn’t an option before, but obviously it should be pretty powerful going forward. But how do you — do you think that will continue and that these pickup rates will stay high going forward?

Lauren R. Hobart — President and Director

Hey, Simeon, it’s Lauren. We do think that curbside is here to stay. It’s been a fundamental shift in consumer behavior and we anticipated originally, that we would see a large drop-off when the stores reopened. But that is not the case. Curbside remains very strongly penetrated and very high percentage of the mix. So it’s — we are — we think curbside is a behavior with Tier 2 stay, and just an added element to restore. So that the store becomes the omni hub of the whole ecosystem.

Lee J. Belitsky — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

And we’re expecting curbside to continue to be strong for the balance of the year. We’re thinking that with COVID around, there might not be down like interest in getting into crowded stores in the Christmas season, so we’re planning on a big curbside fall season. We’re forward deploying inventory out to our stores to satisfy that demand, and setting up all the parking lots to operate that way and it will be ready for a big curbside about the rest of the year.

Simeon Gutman — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Okay. And just to sneak this in, just in terms of the fluidity of the environment, this transition to other seasons as even though the weather will change, in categories like bicycles and fitness, is it still literally the stuff comes in the door and is out that same day? Is it that type of demand environment still?

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Well, I’m not sure it’s that day, Simeon, but it’s a few days, that sales up pretty quickly as soon as we have the — have the product in there.

Simeon Gutman — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Right, okay.

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

So we’ve got a nice flow of this. We’ve got — we’ve got an increasing level of supply coming in for fitness product over the next several months, for bikes over the next several months. The boat business is going to be a bit more constrained, although we do have some more product coming in, it, but we’re — we’re pretty comfortable on the flow, we’ve got coming in. It’s just going to come in and go right back out.

Simeon Gutman — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Yeah, thanks. Good luck.

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question will come from Paul Lejuez of Citi Research. Please go ahead.

Paul Lejuez — Citi Research — Analyst

Hey, thanks. Sorry for the some — cutting out there. I was just there asking about maybe if you could talk about some of the stronger performing categories that you saw specifically in the second quarter. And just how do you plan, F-21, you’ve got the comp opportunity perhaps in the back-to-school and team sports categories, but then maybe difficult comparisons in some others. So just curious how you’re thinking about it from an inventory perspective. And then also and some of these categories that you’re chasing, are you seeing higher average unit costs in some of those trending categories — to what extent are prices may be moving higher if at all? Thanks.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.