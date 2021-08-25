Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts, Retail
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
DKS Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Q2 2021 earnings call dated Aug. 25, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the DICK’s Sporting Goods Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the conference over to Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
JWN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Nordstrom Q2 financial results
Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues doubled year-over-year to $3.6 billion. The company reported net earnings of $80 million, or $0.49 per
Intuit (INTU) Earnings: Q4 profit rises and beats view: revenue up 41%
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Tuesday reported an increase in fourth-quarter adjusted profit, aided by double-digit growth in revenue. The numbers also exceeded Wall Street’s estimates. At $2.56
Best Buy stock rises after Q2 beat: Infographic
Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The retail store chain reported Q2 revenue of $11.8 billion, up 20% year-over-year and