Dick’s Sporting Goods reports preliminary Q1 results; comp sales up 4.5%

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS), a leading omnichannel sporting goods retailer, has reported preliminary results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
- As per unaudited estimates, Dick’s Sporting’s comparable sales grew 4.5% year-over-year in the first quarter
- The company’s earnings per diluted share for Q1 2025 is $3.24, as per initial estimates
- It posted adjusted earnings of $3.37 per share for the April quarter, excluding special items
- The company said it is on track to complete its proposed acquisition of Foot Locker
- The Foot Locker deal is expected to accelerate the company’s global reach and drive value for its stakeholders
- The transaction implies an equity value of around $2.4 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion
- The acquisition is subject to Foot Locker shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions
- Dick’s Sporting is scheduled to report final Q1 results on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, before the opening bell
