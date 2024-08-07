Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
DIS Earnings: All you need to know about Disney’s Q3 2024 earnings results
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $23.2 billion.
Net income attributable to The Walt Disney Company was $2.62 billion, or $1.43 per share, compared to a loss of $460 million, or $0.25 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 35% to $1.39.
The top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.
For the full year of 2024, Disney expects its adjusted EPS to grow 30%.
The stock dropped over 2% on Wednesday.
Prior performance
