DIS Earnings: All you need to know about Disney’s Q3 2024 earnings results

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $23.2 billion.

Net income attributable to The Walt Disney Company was $2.62 billion, or $1.43 per share, compared to a loss of $460 million, or $0.25 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 35% to $1.39.

The top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.

For the full year of 2024, Disney expects its adjusted EPS to grow 30%.

The stock dropped over 2% on Wednesday.

Prior performance