DIS Earnings: All you need to know about Walt Disney’s Q1 2021 earnings results

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues fell 22% year-over-year to $16.2 billion.

Net income attributable to The Walt Disney Company was $17 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to $2.1 billion, or $1.16 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EPS fell 79% to $0.32 per share.

The company reached more than 146 million total paid subscriptions across its streaming services at the end of the quarter.

