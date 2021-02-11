Categories AlphaGraphs, Leisure & Entertainment
DIS Earnings: All you need to know about Walt Disney’s Q1 2021 earnings results
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues fell 22% year-over-year to $16.2 billion.
Net income attributable to The Walt Disney Company was $17 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to $2.1 billion, or $1.16 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EPS fell 79% to $0.32 per share.
The company reached more than 146 million total paid subscriptions across its streaming services at the end of the quarter.
Prior performance
