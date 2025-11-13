Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
DIS Earnings: All you need to know about Walt Disney’s Q4 2025 earnings results
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenues of $22.5 billion were comparable to the year-ago quarter.
Net income attributable to The Walt Disney Company was $1.31 billion, or $0.73 per share, compared to $460 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.
Adjusted EPS decreased 3% year-over-year to $1.11.
For fiscal year 2026, the company expects double digit adjusted EPS growth compared to fiscal year 2025.
