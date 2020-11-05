Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

David M. Zaslav — President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our Q3 earnings call. I’m pleased to report another very strong quarter and set of operating results, even amidst continued challenges from COVID and market uncertainty. Discovery continues its strong, steady and stable operating performance, despite the secular challenges across the industry.

Discovery remains uniquely constructed to navigate and grow during this time of uncertainty, disruption and accelerated change. Our core strategic advantages differentiate Discovery and give the company a distinct lane in which to attract audiences and drive success. Discovery is the leader across multiple popular family-friendly verticals with universal appeal, anchored by brands and personalities that resonate globally and help people curate.

We own and control the vast majority of our content, almost all of which is unencumbered across all regions and platforms. We’re above the globe. And we are able to monetize our content across one of the broadest global footprints in the industry, across traditional linear ecosystems, including both free-to-air and pay-TV, as well as direct-to-consumer streaming platforms. These advantages, coupled with a flexible, low-cost production model give Discovery a super-efficient programming and content model to drive industry-leading operating margins and free cash flow conversion.

We are a free cash flow machine that supports our ability to invest in strategic, high growth, next-gen opportunities.

Our plans for an aggregated direct-to-consumer offering have come into clear focus, and we look forward to providing a look at our product, roadmap, and go-to-market strategy in early December. We believe you will come away as enthusiastic as we are about where we are going with our global direct-to-consumer streaming strategy.

As you know, the cornerstone of Discovery’s strategy has always been and will continue to be nourishing, entertaining and delighting our fans around the globe with programming anchored by personalities that are recognized, trusted and loved across durable genres and verticals that connect directly with viewers.

Our content and beloved brands are more resonant today than ever before. You see that in that the viewership scale that we’ve achieved globally has increased significantly over the last six plus months. The global pandemic has refocused all of us on what matters most: The people, family and friends in our lives; a reordering of priority and interesting content that is positive, safe and enriching.

Our brands, personalities and content are a magnet for those seeking comfort and familiarity during a time of great unease and uncertainty all over the world. In many respects, we are seeing this play out with our audiences in a meaningful way everywhere around the globe, and our content and genres fits squarely into this moment.

To that point, our share of viewing, both in the U.S. and across most key international markets are up substantially. In the U.S., we have gained the most share among Prime-Time TV viewers, 18 to 49 year-to-date, growing by 130 basis points. And in the third quarter, even during a heavy new cycle, we have grown share by 150 basis points, as viewers 18 to 49 are turning to our Discovery channels. In fact, our top networks, TLC, beat every one of the cable news nets in the third quarter. Internationally, we achieved our fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year share growth, up 5% in the third quarter, while our audience increased 10% year-over-year, outpacing top level growth — another positive sign for the popularity and durability of our content categories and brands around the world.

In terms of commercial success, behind the firming advertising marketplace around the globe, we have posted healthy sequential improvement again in our advertising revenue growth, which while still negative year over year, is showing demonstrable improvement around the world. We have seen advertising partners resurface around the globe and as measured by our performance in the recent upfront market here in the U.S., we are very encouraged.

With respect to the upfront, now that it is wrapped, I’m proud of what our team has accomplished. We were methodical, confident in the popularity of our brands and demand for our categories. We held firm in our assessment about deliverables, and I believe we took another big step forward toward achieving fair value for our reach and engagement, resulting in continued growth in share of wallet. We’ve seen great momentum from what we refer to as our premier product, which is really breaking out. We offer advertisers an unduplicated broadcast equivalent reach across our portfolio at a far more competitive CPM than broadcast, and a very significant premium to even our highest realized CPMs on our individual networks. It’s a win-win.

Gunnar will take you through Q3 and our outlook, but we remain confident that as we return to a more normalized operating environment, Television will continue to demonstrate its value and importance within the media ecosystem, and perhaps even more so now, given the increasing fragmentation in viewing patterns and difficulty in reaching eyeballs.

With regards to distribution, we continue to hold our own, a reflection of the value we bring to the table. In an environment where many of our peers are being priced down aggressively ad or tier. We grew modestly in the U.S., helped by recent renewals, and I’m pleased to note that just recently, we completed mutually beneficial renewals with Mediacom and NCTC. Those deals are on top of the positive deals concluded early in the year with Comcast, Charter and Cox.

And very soon, we look forward to addressing the many homes in the country that currently do not receive our content. The narrative is similar, it’s not a bit more advanced internationally, where we have begun to lean in more intently directly to consumers.

In markets like Norway, Sweden, and the U.K., we have entered into win-win deals with distributors, hybrid partnerships that expand our longstanding linear distribution relationships to also include B2B2C, with additional flexibility to go directly to the consumers ourselves.

Our new direct-to-consumer partnership with Sky in the U.K., exemplifies this approach, where they will offer our U.K.-based aggregated product, Discovery Plus, to their millions of Sky Q customers starting this month.

It’s early days, no doubt. But given our share of market, which in certain regions is north of 30% and secured by highly valued local content, we are optimistic that the path we are on will address the opportunities that are surfacing from evolving consumption patterns around the globe.

We remain well positioned strategically, operationally, and financially, to advance and further refine our direct-to-consumer approach. Our management team has evolved on the strong technology product and content leadership, and we have a definitive path to drive engagement and scale, an unparalleled library of loved brands and personality-driven content, which will support a roster of exclusive and windowed content, all culminating in a platform that is global in focus and local in appeal.

It’s a critical time for our company and our leadership team, and I look forward to sharing more about why we are so enthused for the next chapter of Discovery in early December.

With that, let me turn it over to Gunnar, to take you through the quarter and financial update.

Gunnar Wiedenfels — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, David, and good morning, everyone. Nine months into the global pandemic and the macroeconomic fallout resulting from it, I am very pleased with our performance and the command and control we have demonstrated over our business despite the uncertainties that exist here in the U.S. and around the globe.

We continue to be laser-focused on efficiency across our global cost footprint and reallocating capital to higher growth next generation initiatives. We are also proud that we have been able to return nearly $230 million to shareholders through our share repurchase plan in the third quarter, for which we noted we would allocate approximately 50% of our free cash flow. This amount represents essentially just that, from the time we reengaged in our program.

Turning to our third quarter results and starting with U.S. Networks. Advertising revenues decreased 8% year-over-year. This was largely a result of COVID-related weakness in demand, as well as continued declines of pay-TV subscribers leading to lower universe estimates. We were, however, helped by healthier scatter CPMs in the quarter, which were up high single digits year-over-year.

Distribution revenues increased 2% year-over-year as affiliate rate growth offset subscriber declines. Subscribers to our core fully distributed networks, which account for nearly 80% of our distribution revenues, declined by 4%, while our total portfolio subscribers declined by 6%. You will note, this is a slightly lower decline than in previous quarters, as we benefited from additional distribution of certain networks as a result of our recent renewals, as well as continued strength from virtual MVPDs, but we remain well distributed across the many operators.

As David noted, we are pleased to have recently completed additional distribution renewals with NCTC and Mediacom.

Now, turning to International Networks, which I will discuss on a constant currency basis. International advertising revenues decreased 9% year-over-year, led primarily by sequentially stronger advertising momentum in many of our key European market. Indeed, markets such as the U.K., Germany, Spain and Finland all finished with positive year-over-year growth for the quarter. Our European region was down high single digits in the third quarter.

In Latin America, while key markets appeared to have bottomed and trends have sequentially improved, the overall regions recovery will likely follow an uneven path. In the Asia-Pacific region, our smallest, was approximately flat year-over-year during the quarter with some markets now generating positive year-over-year advertising growth.

International distribution revenues decreased 4% year-over-year. Like last quarter, Bundesliga was a modest headwind to year-over-year growth. Additionally, our schedule of sporting events is condensed, while the number of events that have been delayed still have not aired, which obviously impact subscription revenues as well as advertising revenue.

Finally, we are seeing a modest pickup in churn from the more economically sensitive segments of the pay-TV ecosystem in Latin America, primarily from subscribers who were delinquent on payments and are no longer being reported by distributors. We expect this to be more COVID-related and a shorter-term disruption.

I’d also like to offer an update on ad sales for the fourth quarter. October has been strong by this year standards, with domestic ad sales roughly flat and international ad sales down just slightly. This may not be a trend we wouldn’t necessarily extrapolate. However, for the full quarter, given, number one, some tailwinds from political advertising in the U.S., in October; and number two, risk from rising COVID case numbers globally and beginning government countermeasures, especially in Europe, which posed risks for back end of the current quarter. That said, we are confident to see sequential improvement in the fourth quarter versus Q3 again.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were up 2% ex-FX. Cost of revenues were up 7% ex-FX, largely due to sports, given the number of postponed events from the first half of the year, like the French Open and the Tour de France, which were rescheduled into the third quarter.

Q4 should look like Q3 from a content ramp perspective, from both linear as well as direct-to-consumer, where we also increased our investment in sports initiatives like Allsvenskan in Sweden, which is primarily available as a premium tier on Dplay.

Furthermore, content production is almost back to normal, with only 10% of our current production still paused, primarily due to travel or local restrictions.

Total SG&A decreased 6% ex-FX, behind reduced marketing and travel and entertainment spend. Year-to-date, total operating expenses are down 2% ex-FX and we remain on-track for total operating expenses to be flat ex-FX for the full year.

Moreover, we continue to expect that total operating expenses for our traditional linear business will be down mid- to- high-single digits year over year, ex-FX; with the savings reinvested in our next generation initiatives.

During the third quarter, we recognize a deferred tax benefit in the U.K., and a benefit from a favorable multiyear state resolution. Year-to-date, our effective book tax rate is 21%. For the full year, we expect an effective tax rate in the low 20% range.

GAAP diluted EPS increased 26% to $0.44 per share, due to the above mentioned tax benefit this quarter versus a tax expense in the prior year quarter, as well as a goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge taken in Q3 2019 related to our Asia-Pacific region. Adjusted EPS on the other hand, decreased 7% to $0.81 per share.

Now, turning to free cash flow. Free cash flow decreased 11% in the third quarter, largely due to COVID-related weakness to revenue and AOIBDA. For the trailing 12-month period at the end of the third quarter free cash flow was $3 billion again, a testament to our free cash flow generation capabilities and our continuing focus on extracting efficiencies, even amid the most tumultuous macroeconomic backdrop in the history of the company.

As a reminder, we face an unusually difficult free cash flow comparison in the fourth quarter, where we converted over 100% of our Q4 AOIBDA to free cash flow last year, and increased cash content spend in the fourth quarter of this year as we returned to more normalized production levels.

Our balance sheet and liquidity profile remains healthy as we ended the quarter with net leverage of 3.3 times, at the midpoint of our target leverage ratio with $1.9 billion of cash on hand and including $250 million of short-term investments and an undrawn $2.5 billion revolver.

Furthermore, during the quarter, we executed a debt exchange which pushed out weighted average debt maturities to roughly 15 years and lowered our cost of debt to 4%.

Finally, FX was an approximate $15 million tailwind on revenues and around $15 million headwind on AOIBDA. For the fourth quarter, we expect foreign exchange impact to revenues to be a $5 million tailwind and a $15 million headwind on AOIBDA.

Lastly, as we head into the final weeks of the year and prepare for 2021, I am encouraged by Discovery’s position in the media landscape even in the face of macroeconomic and secular challenges ahead globally. I believe our solid financial footing will enable us to weather the macroeconomic storm, while supporting our strategic initiatives to meet the secular challenges head on.

We remain very enthused and excited about our strategic pivot and the news that we plan to share with you in the coming weeks.

Now, David and I are happy to take your questions.

