Dish Network (DISH) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenue rose to $4.56 billion from $3.24 billion in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $733 million, or $1.24 per share, compared to $389 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.

The company ended the quarter with 11.29 million pay-tv subscribers.

“(the story will be updated soon)”

