Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
DLTR Earnings: All you need to know about Dollar Tree’s Q1 2023 earnings results
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Consolidated net sales increased 6.1% year-over-year to $7.32 billion. Enterprise same-store sales increased 4.8%.
Net income was $299 million, or $1.35 per share, compared to $536.4 million, or $2.37 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.47.
Sales beat estimates but earnings fell short of expectations, causing the stock to plunge 11% in premarket hours on Thursday.
For the second quarter of 2023, consolidated net sales are expected to range from $7.0-7.2 billion and EPS is estimated to be $0.79-0.89. Consolidated net sales for fiscal year 2023 are expected to range from $30.0-30.5 billion while EPS is projected to be $5.73-6.13.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Infographic: Everything you need to know about Movado’s Q1 2024 earnings
Luxury watchmaker, Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) on Thursday reported lower adjusted earnings and net sales for the first quarter of 2024. The company also reaffirmed its full-year guidance. First-quarter
Infographic: How Medtronic (MDT) performed in Q4 2023
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue was $8.5 billion, up 5.6% year-over-year, both on a reported and organic basis. On a GAAP basis, net
BBY Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Best Buy’s Q1 2024 financial results
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Enterprise revenue totaled $9.5 billion compared to $10.6 billion reported in the same period a year ago.