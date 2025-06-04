Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
DLTR Earnings: All you need to know about Dollar Tree’s Q1 2025 earnings results
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 11.3% year-over-year to $4.6 billion. Same-store sales increased 5.4%.
Net income was $343.4 million, or $1.61 per share, compared to $300.1 million, or $1.38 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 2.4% to $1.26.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations but the stock fell over 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales from continuing operations to be $18.5-19.1 billion and comparable store sales growth to be 3-5%. The company updated its adjusted EPS from continuing operations outlook to $5.15-5.65.
