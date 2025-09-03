Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
DLTR Earnings: All you need to know about Dollar Tree’s Q2 2025 earnings results
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 12.3% year-over-year to $4.6 billion. Same-store sales increased 6.5%.
Net income was $188.4 million compared to $132.4 million last year.
GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations increased 13.6% to $0.75 while adjusted EPS from continuing operations rose 13.2% to $0.77 compared to last year.
The company now expects fiscal year 2025 net sales from continuing operations to be $19.3-19.5 billion, with comparable store sales growth in the range of 4-6%. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $5.32-5.72.
