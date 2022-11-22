DLTR Earnings: All you need to know about Dollar Tree’s Q3 2022 earnings results

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Consolidated net sales increased 8.1% year-over-year to $6.94 billion. Same-store sales were up 6.5%.

Net income increased 23.1% to $266.9 million and EPS increased 25% to $1.20 compared to last year.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

The company increased its sales outlook for the full year of 2022. Consolidated net sales for the year are now expected to range from $28.14-28.28 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $27.85-28.10 billion. Comparable store sales are expected to increase in the mid-single digits. EPS is expected to be in the lower half of the previously provided outlook range of $7.10-7.40.

Consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 are estimated to range from $7.54-7.68 billion. Same-store sales are expected to increase in the mid to high single digits.

