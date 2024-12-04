DLTR Earnings: All you need to know about Dollar Tree’s Q3 2024 earnings results

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Consolidated net sales increased 3.5% year-over-year to $7.56 billion. Enterprise same-store sales increased 1.8%.

Net income was $233.3 million, or $1.08 per share, compared to $212 million, or $0.97 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 15.5% to $1.12.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 4% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

Consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 is expected to range between $8.1-8.3 billion, with comparable store net sales growth in the low-single-digits for the enterprise. Adjusted EPS is estimated to be $2.10-2.30.

