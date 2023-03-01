DLTR Earnings: All you need to know about Dollar Tree’s Q4 2022 earnings results

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Consolidated net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $7.72 billion. Enterprise same-store sales increased 7.4%.

Net income was $452.2 million, or $2.04 per share, compared to $454.2 million, or $2.01 per share, last year.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat estimates.

The company expects consolidated net sales for the first quarter of 2023 to be $7.2-7.4 billion and EPS to be $1.46-1.56.

Prior performance