DLTR Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Dollar Tree’s Q4 2024 financial results

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 0.7% year-over-year to $5 billion. Same-store net sales increased 2%.

Net loss amounted to $3.7 billion, or $17.17 per share, compared to $1.7 billion, or $7.83 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 15.3% YoY to $2.11.

For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects net sales from continuing operations to be $4.5-4.6 billion, based on comparable store net sales growth of 3-5%. Adjusted EPS is estimated to be $1.10-1.25.

Fiscal-year 2025 net sales from continuing operations are expected to be $18.5-19.1 billion, based on comparable store net sales growth of 3-5%. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to range from $5.00-5.50.

Dollar Tree has agreed to sell its Family Dollar business to Brigade and Macellum for $1 billion. The deal is expected to close in approx. 90 days with the Family Dollar business remaining headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Prior performance