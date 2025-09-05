Docusign (DOCU) Earnings: 2Q26 Key Numbers

Docusign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported its second quarter 2026 earnings results.

Revenue was $800.6 million, up 9% year-over-year.

Net income was $62.9 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to $888.2 million, or $4.26 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.92.

Billings were $818 million, up 13% year-over-year.

Subscription revenue was $784.4 million, up 9% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $16.2 million, up 13% year-over-year.

For the third quarter of 2026, total revenue is expected to be $804-808 million.

For the full year of 2026, total revenue is expected to be $3.18-3.20 billion.