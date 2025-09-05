Docusign (DOCU) Earnings: 2Q26 Key Numbers

Docusign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported its second quarter 2026 earnings results.
Revenue was $800.6 million, up 9% year-over-year.
Net income was $62.9 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to $888.2 million, or $4.26 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.92.
Billings were $818 million, up 13% year-over-year.
Subscription revenue was $784.4 million, up 9% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $16.2 million, up 13% year-over-year.
For the third quarter of 2026, total revenue is expected to be $804-808 million.
For the full year of 2026, total revenue is expected to be $3.18-3.20 billion.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Broadcom’s (AVGO) Q3 2025 earnings results
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $15.9 billion. GAAP net income was $4.1 billion, or $0.85 per share, compared
Here’s how Dollar Tree (DLTR) delivered a strong 2Q25 amidst volatility
Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) were down over 2% on Thursday. The stock has gained 32% year-to-date. The discount store delivered a better-than-expected performance in Q2 2025 against
Adobe (ADBE) is all set to report Q3 FY25 results. Here’s what to expect
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is scheduled to report third-quarter results on September 11 at 4:05 pm ET. Central to the company's growth strategy is agentic AI—autonomous agents embedded across workflows