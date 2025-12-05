Docusign (DOCU) Earnings: 3Q26 Key Numbers

Docusign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported its earnings results for the third quarter of 2026.

Revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $818.4 million.

GAAP net income was $83.7 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $62.4 million, or $0.30 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.01 compared to $0.90 last year.

Subscription revenue was $801 million, up 9% YoY while Professional services and other revenue was $17.4 million, down 14% YoY. Billings were up 10% to $829.5 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2026, DOCU expects total revenue to range between $825-829 million. For the full year of 2026, total revenue is expected to be $3.20-3.21 billion.

