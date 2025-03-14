Docusign (DOCU) Earnings: 4Q25 Key Numbers

Docusign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported total revenue of $776.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up 9% year-over-year.
Net income was $83.5 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $27.2 million, or $0.13 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.86.
Billings were $923.2 million, up 11% year-over-year.
The company expects total revenue to be $745-749 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $3.12-3.14 billion for fiscal year 2026.
