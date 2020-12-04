DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Q3 2021 earnings call dated

Dan Springer — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Annie. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter earnings call. It’s hard to believe that we’re almost at the end of 2020 and just how challenging the year has been for so many people. Many companies including DocuSign are still working remotely, collaborating virtually, and balancing multiple demands. However, we’ve also seen the critical role that innovation can play at a time like this and how technology can help people adapt in the wake of the pandemic. As COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation of key business and agreement processes, DocuSign has become an increasingly essential cloud software platform. The last few quarters of heightened demand have offered a glimpse into the long-term growth opportunity we have.

I want to share more on that with you today. So I’ll focus my comments in three main areas. One, strength of Q3’s results. Two, why we believe today’s Agreement Cloud customers will grow with us over the long term. And three, the strength of our product development engine and partner ecosystem. So Q3 was another exceptional quarter for us. We saw results significantly outperform this quarter with billings growth of 63% year-over-year and revenue growth of 53% year-over-year leading to record levels of profitability. Our international business also showed substantial strength with revenue up 77% year-over-year now representing fully 20% of our total revenue. We landed 73,000 new customers bringing our total to nearly 822,000 worldwide.

And our customers expanded their use of DocuSign at the highest levels we’ve seen today, yielding a net revenue retention rate of 122%. These results reflect how the team has executed with excellence amid the ongoing challenges. They also showcase the continued tailwinds for the expansion of eSignature as the first step in the adoption of the Agreement Cloud. Overall, the response to COVID-19 has caused organizations to accelerate their digital transformation efforts by two, three, four years or more. They’ve seen that remote work can be even more productive and that digital agreement processes are fast becoming business as usual. Let me share more on how our customers are doing that today. One example is an international e-commerce customer.

To ensure their business processes could keep pace with the growth driven by the pandemic, they deployed DocuSign CLM in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, the UK, and the U.S. By automating contract management for more than 1,500 different agreements with vendors and partners, they are lowering risks, costs, and errors. Another example is one of our large U.S. public school districts. They needed to adapt quickly to help tens of thousands of employees and over 300,000 students to teach and learn remotely. By partnering with DocuSign, they completed federal funding forms electronically and launched a virtual back-to-school program and are now planning hundreds of use cases to support other future needs.

One more example is a large U.S. insurance customer. As part of the response to COVID-19, the company expanded into several new eSignature use cases, which drove nearly 100,000 additional transactions over just the past seven months. As I alluded to earlier, the insurer believes this will become business as usual from here on in. This last point reinforces something that history has taught us at DocuSign. When customers go from paper-based processes to digital agreement processes, they do not go back. We believe that trend will hold when the pandemic subsides and that DocuSign’s value will persist no matter how the future of work unfolds. We’re not waiting for the future though, as we continue to innovate across the entire Agreement Cloud suite.

In September, we launched an important new product called DocuSign Analyzer. Imagine receiving a new contract from a vendor and having risks automatically flagged like a bad indemnification clause or the absence of a clause you’d normally expect, Analyzer makes this possible. Thanks to the legal AI technology we acquired with Seal Software earlier this year. It’s a fantastic time saver for legal teams and their business stakeholders. It can also integrate with DocuSign CLM, helping to automatically route work differently depending on Analyzer’s output sending a high risk contract to a more senior legal approver for example. I’m pleased with how quickly we’ve been able to apply Seal’s technology in this new and exciting way.

Speaking of acquisition, we talked last quarter about Liveoak Technologies and how that would accelerate our efforts with DocuSign Notary. We are on track to deliver the beta version of the product before the end of this fiscal year. This will enable a notary transaction to occur entirely over video with the notary and participants all in different places. It will also complement our existing capacity to support in-person and video conference-based notarization in the U.S. and the witnessing approach commonly used in the UK and EMEA. Our partner ecosystem was another area of strength and growth for Q3. As a reminder, this ecosystem includes ISVs that integrate DocuSign into their own solutions, systems integrators that build practices around the Agreement Cloud and resellers to drive sales reach for us globally.

We continue to see overall traction with our more than 350 ISV integrations including those announced in Q3 with Slack and with Workplace from Facebook. These follow a familiar pattern for us to make DocuSign available wherever business gets done. And with our recent momentum, we continue to see new partners join our ecosystem at a healthy clip There’s also been increased interest from SIs looking to build out Agreement Cloud practices that attach to their existing Salesforce, Oracle, SAP and Workday practices, thereby embedding DocuSign even deeper into critical front and back office business processes. Lastly, our resellers including the likes of Carahsoft, Ingram Micro, and Insight to name just a few, are seeing heightened demand for DocuSign too, helping to drive sales through that channel.

A great proof point is at Salesforce, as part of its revenue cloud business will now resell DocuSign Gen for Salesforce CPQ+, a product that generates agreements for Salesforce. This creates incredible scale and reach and typically leads to customers looking to DocuSign for broader agreement automation and CLM initiatives. So to wrap up my comments today, this is the third quarter in a row that we’ve had these significant levels of growth. This acceleration in demand is laying the foundation for future expansion across the Agreement Cloud. And while substantial global social and economic challenges undoubtedly remain, we believe we’re still just scratching the surface of our long-term opportunity. Before handing it over to Cynthia to walk you through our Q3 results in more detail, I wanted to share one other great piece of news. Cain Hayes, the CEO of Gateway Health has joined our Board of Directors. I am thrilled to have Cain providing strategic counsel to DocuSign and to me, especially given his track record in financial services and health care, two of our largest verticals.

So that’s it for me. Cynthia, over to you.

Cynthia Gaylor — Chief Financial Officer

Great. Thanks, Dan. And thank you all for joining us today. As Dan mentioned, our Q3 execution was strong highlighted by our eSignature offerings which drove the vast majority of our performance as customers continue to accelerate their digital initiatives. Total revenue increased 53% year-over-year to $383 million while billings increased 63% year-over-year to $440 million. Subscription revenue increased 54% year-over-year to $367 million. We saw strength across the business from geographies, verticals, and customer types to new additions, renewals and upsell. International revenue reached $76 million in the third quarter or 20% of total revenue. Our international business grew over 77% year-over-year reflecting our continued growth across geographies.

This quarter we nearly tripled our new and direct customer additions compared to Q3 last year with nearly 73,000 total new customers of which approximately 14,000 were direct customers. This brings our total install base to nearly 822,000 customers worldwide, an increase of 46% over last year. We ended the quarter with 113,000 direct customers, a 64% increase. We saw further expansions in upsell from our existing customer base leading to record dollar net retention of 122% for the quarter. Customers with an annual spend greater than $300,000 grew 35% year-over-year totaling 542 customers. Total non-GAAP gross margin and subscription gross margin for the third quarter were 79% and 84% respectively, consistent with the year ago level. Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $253 million or 66% of total revenue in the quarter compared with a $180 million or 72% of total revenue in the third quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $49 million or 13% operating margin in the quarter compared to $17 million or 7% operating margin in the third quarter of last year. Non-GAAP net income was $46 million in the third quarter compared with $21 million in the third quarter last year. We ended the quarter with 5,364 employees, an increase of 44% over the same quarter last year. We exited the third quarter with nearly $676 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments. Operating cash flow in the third quarter was $57 million. This compares with negative $2 million in the same quarter a year ago. Free cash flow came in at $38 million for the quarter. This compared with a negative $14 million a year ago.

We expect our cash flow to continue to vary quarter-to-quarter due to the seasonality of our billing cycle and expenses. Now onto our guidance; amidst the ongoing macro uncertainty we have seen tremendous demand for our products this year as businesses have accelerated their digital initiatives and moved quickly to adapt to the new environment. While we expect that digital first trends to continue into the future and drive DocuSign’s growth at scale, the peak growth rate at any given quarter may not be sustained indefinitely. That being said, DocuSign’s value proposition remains strong whether customers began using our products before or after this pandemic began. We don’t see customers going back to pen and paper.

For the fourth quarter and the fiscal year we anticipate total revenue of $404 million to $408 million in Q4 and $1.426 billion to $1.43 billion for fiscal 2021. Of this, we expect subscription revenue of $384 million to $388 million in Q4 and $1.355 billion to $1.359 billion for fiscal 2021. For billings, we expect $512 million to $522 million in Q4 and $1.7 billion to $1.71 billion for fiscal 2021. We expect non-GAAP gross margin to be 78% to 80% for both Q4 and fiscal ’21. For non-GAAP operating expenses, we expect sales and marketing in the range of 42% to 44% of revenue for Q4 and 44% to 46% for fiscal ’21; R&D in the range of 14% to 16% for Q4 and 13% to 15% for fiscal ’21; and, G&A in the range of 9% to 11% for Q4 and fiscal ’21.

For Q4, non-GAAP interest and other, we expect $1 million of expense to $1 million of income, and for fiscal ’21, we expect $3 million to $5 million of non-GAAP interest and other income. We expect a tax provision of approximately $2 million to $3 million for Q4 and $7 million to $8 million for fiscal ’21. Finally, we expect fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 205 million to 210 million for Q4 and 200 million to 205 million for fiscal ’21. In closing, Q3 had strong results and execution across the board and we are off to a solid start in Q4.

On a personal note, my first quarter as CFO has been incredible and I’d like to express my personal gratitude and excitement to be working alongside Dan and the entire DocuSign team [Indecipherable]. I feel fortunate to have had a front row seat as a board member over the last few years and could not be more impressed and humbled by the team’s dedication and focus on our customers, our differentiated product portfolio and remarkable execution in these extraordinary times. Today, I’m even more energized by the tremendous long-term opportunity in front of us.

Thank you again for joining us today. And now I’d like to open up the call for question. Operator?

