Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts, Retail
Dollar General Corporation(DG) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
DG Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Q2 2021 earnings call dated Aug. 26, 2021.
Presentation:
Operator
Good morning. My name is Robert, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the Dollar General Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Today is Thursday, August 26, 2021. [Operator Instructions]
Now I’d like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Donny Lau, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy. Mr. Lau, you may begin your conference.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Dollar General (DG) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. The discount store chain reported Q2 revenue of $8.7 billion, down 0.4% year-over-year, but above the Wall Street projection.
CRM Earnings: All you need to know about Salesforce Q2 2022 earnings results
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reported its second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $6.34 billion. Revenue grew 21% on a constant currency basis. GAAP net income
Box Earnings: All you need to know from Box Inc. Q2 2022 financial results
Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) today reported its second-quarter financial results for the period ended July 31, 2021. Revenue increased 12% to $214.5 million. Second-quarter GAAP net loss was $12.4 million,