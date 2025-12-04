Dollar General (DG) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 4.6% year-over-year to $10.6 billion. Same-store sales increased 2.5%.

Net income was $282.7 million, or $1.28 per share, up 43.8% from last year.

DG raised its outlook for fiscal year 2025 based on its strong Q3 performance and improved outlook for the rest of the year.

The company now expects net sales growth of approx. 4.7-4.9%, compared to its previous expectation of approx. 4.3-4.8%. Same-store sales growth is now expected to be approx. 2.5-2.7%, versus the prior range of 2.1-2.6%. EPS is expected to be $6.30-6.50, versus the previous expectation of $5.80-6.30.