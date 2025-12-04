Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Dollar General (DG) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 4.6% year-over-year to $10.6 billion. Same-store sales increased 2.5%.
Net income was $282.7 million, or $1.28 per share, up 43.8% from last year.
DG raised its outlook for fiscal year 2025 based on its strong Q3 performance and improved outlook for the rest of the year.
The company now expects net sales growth of approx. 4.7-4.9%, compared to its previous expectation of approx. 4.3-4.8%. Same-store sales growth is now expected to be approx. 2.5-2.7%, versus the prior range of 2.1-2.6%. EPS is expected to be $6.30-6.50, versus the previous expectation of $5.80-6.30.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
CRM Earnings: Salesforce Q3 revenue up 8.6%; earnings beat estimates
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) on Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Revenues increased 8.6%. Adjusted net income increased to $3.25 per
Cloud Growth and AI Demand in focus as Oracle gears up for Q2 earnings
Technology giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) began the new fiscal year on a mixed note, reporting Q1 FY26 results that grew year over year but fell short of market expectations.
Key takeaways from Macy’s (M) Q3 2025 earnings report
Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) gained over 1% in mid-day trade on Wednesday after falling earlier in the day despite the company delivering better-than-expected results for the third quarter