Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 9.4% year-over-year to $4.75 billion, beating estimates of $4.70 billion.

Same-store sales increased 4.2%, driven by a 4.5% increase in average ticket. Traffic declined 0.3%.

Net income was $244.6 million, or $1.20 per share, compared to $233.3 million, or $1.08 per share, last year.

Adjusted EPS increased 12% YoY to $1.21, surpassing projections of $1.08.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, DLTR expects net sales from continuing operations to be $5.4-5.5 billion and comparable store sales to grow 4-6%. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $2.40-2.60.

The company updated its outlook for fiscal year 2025 and now expects net sales from continuing operations to be $19.35-19.45 billion and comparable store sales growth to be 5.0-5.5%. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is now expected to be $5.60-5.80.

The stock gained over 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

